Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market to Show Incredible Growth at a CAGR of 21.7% From 2021 to 2030

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Size

Surge in adoption of smart devices in telecommunication networks is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market," The wireless broadband in public safety market size was valued at $18.67 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $127.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Wireless broadband solutions for public safety represent a comprehensive offering from leading providers such as Airbus DS Communications, Ericsson AB, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Harris Corporation. These solutions facilitate the monitoring, management, and response to various public safety needs, ranging from crisis management to urban security, national security, and border control, all utilizing mobile networks.

The global market for wireless broadband in public safety encompasses essential communication elements, including Long-Term Evolution (LTE) devices, video-capable microphones, data analytics tools, mission-critical networks, access control systems, extensive perimeter monitoring setups, secure mobile platforms, radio management systems, portable command centers, and terrestrial trunked radio.

Key factors that drive the growth of wireless broadband in public safety market include rise in adoption of connected devices & integrated sensors and growth in concern of security and public safety. In addition, advancements in communication technology and growth in demand for cost-effective and real-time information fuel the growth of the market.

However, slow development rate of telecom infrastructure in underdeveloped nations restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in government expenditure toward public safety applications and growth in adoption of smart devices in telecommunication network are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for wireless broadband in public safety market forecast.

As per the end user, the police department segment holds the largest wireless broadband in public safety market share of the market. Applications such as operation enhancement, real-time incident management, geographical analysis, and crowd management demand strong wireless network and high quality encryption for police personnel to optimize their infield response and safety service. These factors, as a result driving the growth of wireless broadband in public safety industry.

Region-wise, wireless broadband in public safety market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rapid migration from code division multiple access (CDMA) and wideband code division multiple access (WCDMA) / high speed packet access (HSPA) based networks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to countries such as South Korea and Japan engaged in early deployment of LTE.

The wireless broadband for public safety market is projected to prosper in the COVID-19 situation, owing to various government, public, and other organization adopting work from home culture for their employees. In addition, various government organizations and NGOs use wireless broadband connection for improving the loss suffered, owing to natural disasters, pandemic situation, and to improve their market share.

The key players profiled in the wireless broadband in public safety market analysis are AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,. L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon, and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable effect on the broader economy and the wireless broadband market. Furthermore, there has been a growing demand for faster internet access, particularly among rural and younger populations. This has led to various government and NGO initiatives aimed at providing wireless broadband services to these demographics. NGOs are also working to introduce wireless broadband in rural regions to enhance the connectivity of tribal communities with the wider world.

Moreover, the trend towards digitalization and the adoption of work-from-home models has enabled police officers and firefighters to stay connected to their offices, facilitating rapid responses in remote areas through fast wireless broadband connections. Additionally, wireless-based emergency communication systems remain unaffected by local conditions such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and other natural or man-made events. This resilience ensures that emergency workers can operate without disruptions due to inadequate information. Furthermore, the shift towards remote work during the COVID-19 era has seen many individuals relocating to their hometowns in rural areas.

