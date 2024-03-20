MPD Seeking Suspects in Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to identify three suspects in an armed robbery in Northwest, D.C.

On Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 11:35 p.m., the victims were walking in the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest, when they were both pushed to the ground by the suspects. Two of the suspects pointed guns at the victims. The suspects stole property from both victims and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24041403

