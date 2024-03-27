Global Non-Fiction Books Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The non-fiction books market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-fiction books market size is predicted to reach $16.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

The growth in the non-fiction books market is due to growing demand for specialized non-fiction content in areas like health and wellness. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest non-fiction books market share. Major players in the non-fiction books market include HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing PLC, Scholastic Corporation, Pearson PLC, McGraw Hill LLC, Penguin Random House LLC.

Non-Fiction Books Market Segments

• By Type: eBook, Printed Book, Audio book

• By Category: Religion, Travel, Biography, History/Law/Political Science, Business/Economics, Cooking/Entertainment, Computers, Crafts/Antiques/Hobbies/Games, Performing Arts, Other Categories

• By Distribution channel: Online sales, Bookstores, Direct Sales

• By Geography: The global non-fiction books market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nonfiction refers to any kind of literature that provides information or explains actual events rather than telling a story.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Non-Fiction Books Market Characteristics

3. Non-Fiction Books Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non-Fiction Books Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Fiction Books Market Size And Growth

……

27. Non-Fiction Books Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Non-Fiction Books Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

