Global Non-Fiction Books Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
March 27, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-fiction books market size is predicted to reach $16.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.
The growth in the non-fiction books market is due to growing demand for specialized non-fiction content in areas like health and wellness. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest non-fiction books market share. Major players in the non-fiction books market include HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing PLC, Scholastic Corporation, Pearson PLC, McGraw Hill LLC, Penguin Random House LLC.
Non-Fiction Books Market Segments
• By Type: eBook, Printed Book, Audio book
• By Category: Religion, Travel, Biography, History/Law/Political Science, Business/Economics, Cooking/Entertainment, Computers, Crafts/Antiques/Hobbies/Games, Performing Arts, Other Categories
• By Distribution channel: Online sales, Bookstores, Direct Sales
• By Geography: The global non-fiction books market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nonfiction refers to any kind of literature that provides information or explains actual events rather than telling a story.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Non-Fiction Books Market Characteristics
3. Non-Fiction Books Market Trends And Strategies
4. Non-Fiction Books Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Non-Fiction Books Market Size And Growth
……
27. Non-Fiction Books Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Non-Fiction Books Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
