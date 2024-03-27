Global Organic Food Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Organic Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $489.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Organic Food Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the organic food market size is predicted to reach $489.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

The growth in the organic food market is due to increasing health concerns due to the growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest organic food market share. Major players in the organic food market include Danone S.A, The Kroger Co, General Mills Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Organic Valley, United Natural Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company.

Organic Food Market Segments

1. By Product Type: Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Bread & Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food, Other Organic Products

2. By Application: Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels, Other Applications

3. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

4. By Geography: The global organic food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2468&type=smp

The organic food market consists of sales of organic food and beverages and related services. The production of organic food involves practises that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additives or industrial solvents.

Read More On The Organic Food Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-food-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Organic Food Market Characteristics

3. Organic Food Market Trends And Strategies

4. Organic Food Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Organic Food Market Size And Growth

……

27. Organic Food Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Organic Food Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

