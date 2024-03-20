Silver Nanoparticles Market Size, Innovations, Exclusive Growth at a CAGR of 15.6% by 2030

Silver Nanoparticles Market Size

Silver nanoparticles market is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for silver nanoparticles in the food & beverage, hospitality, electronics & IT, and textile sectors is expected to boost the growth of the global silver nanoparticles market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in R&D activities for the use of the particles in more and more industry domains is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The silver nanoparticle market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Silver Nanoparticles Market by Synthesis Method (Wet Chemistry, Ion Implantation, and Biological Synthesis), Shape (Spheres, Platelets, Rods, Colloidal Silver Particles, and Others), and Application (Healthcare & Lifescience, Textile, Electronics & IT, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Water Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030."

Key Findings Of The Study

The silver nanoparticles market is analyzed from 2020 to 2030

On the basis of region, the North America silver nanoparticles market gained a share of 40.4% in terms of revenue in 2020

The electronics and IT application garnered a share of 30.5% in terms of volume in 2020

On the basis of shape, the sphere segment gained a share of 40.6% in terms of volume in 2020

On the basis of synthesis method, the wet chemistry segment gained 50.6% share, in terms of volume in 2020

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, silver nanoparticles market trends, and developments in the industry

The silver nanoparticles market size in provided in terms of volume and revenue



The wet chemistry segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on synthesis method, the wet chemistry segment contributed to around half of the global silver nanoparticles market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The fact that desired shape and morphology is obtained by using the method of wet chemistry drives the segment growth. The biological synthesis segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness toward environmental pollution caused by chemical synthesis methods.

The spheres segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on shape, the spheres segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global silver nanoparticles market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its dominance from 2020 to 2027, due to its adoption in numerous applications. At the same time, the colloidal silver particles segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.5% by the end of 2027. Rise in awareness of silver colloidal particles regarding nutritional benefits is the main factor driving the segment growth.

North America to rule the roost-

Based on geography, North America held the major market share in 2019, garnering around two-fifths of the global silver nanoparticles market. This is attributed to significant investments in research and developments activities in regards to silver nanoparticles. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2020-2027. This is due to development in sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, electronics and textiles.

