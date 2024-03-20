The Complete Guide to Composite Bonding in 2024 Dental Treatment Scenarios
EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite bonding is a new concept in non-invasive dental treatment scenarios, growing in popularity among people who want cosmetic dental applications. It has two other names, dental and tooth bonding. The dentist applies resin directly to the patient's teeth, imitating natural color to create the desired shape aligning with the original teeth. Composite bonding is cheaper than other dental restorations, such as veneers and crowns, and the dentist can fix your teeth in a single visit.
Here is a concise account of composite bonding, including its benefits and drawbacks:
What can composite bonding restore?
It is an excellent substitute for more costly tooth restorations. Composite bonding is usually suitable for the following:
● Discolored teeth
● Hopped or cracked teeth
● Worn enamel
● Uneven teeth
● Minor teeth alignment issues
● Gaps in the teeth
Composition of Composite Material (Resin)
Dental composite material, namely resin, resembles the material used for tooth-colored fillings. It comprises a resin-based matrix. This matrix includes bisphenol A-glycidyl methacrylate and silica (an inorganic filler). Composite resin is a very robust, long-lasting, and natural-looking dental material. After a few hours, the resin sets entirely in the patient’s mouth, and no one can recognize it as an artificial tooth.
Composite Bonding Procedure
A professional dentist can accomplish dental treatment on a single visit. However, every composite bonding treatment plan and schedule may differ depending on the case's merit. However, patients often follow these guidelines based on dentist’s advice:
● Appointment: Patients need to schedule an appointment with the dentists to discuss the options. A routine check-up is always welcome; other teeth should be healthy before restoring the infected tooth.
● Other Treatments: If the patient is contemplating other additional treatments such as polishing, scaling, or teeth whitening, the dentist should attend to these parameters before beginning the task of composite bonding. There is a logic behind this concept, as these treatments might alter the color of the teeth. Subsequently, the teeth' color may only look natural with the resin if you complete the additional therapies first.
● Anesthesia: The dentist will now decide if the patient needs anesthesia. In most cases, people don’t need it. However, it solely depends upon the location of the teeth. The dentist might opt for anesthesia if the composite bonding concerns filling a cavity.
● Surface Preparation: The next step for the dentist is to prepare the tooth surface so that it can completely glue to the resin material. Dentists use a phosphoric etching substance that ideally cleans the infected tooth and makes it bristly for the resin to stick.
● Resin Application: The dentist will now apply composite resin substance directly to the patient’s infected tooth and shape it to the symmetry of other teeth. The restored tooth will look natural due to resin-based material application.
● UV Light: If the dentist is satisfied with the shape of the restored tooth, he will use UV light to cure the resin extract. This process transforms soft, flexible resin material into a robust, natural-looking tooth.
● Finishing Touches: The dentist will finally smooth out the rough edges with the help of clinical tools to confirm the patient feels comfortable and at ease with the newly implanted tooth.
Advantages of Dental Bonding
There are many notable advantages of dental bonding, though it is a cosmetic treatment. Dental or composite bonding has a natural display when exposed and ably retains the original shape and color of the teeth. Besides, resin-based composite bonding is relatively easy as your dentist can finish the treatment on the same day and release you with a set of instructions to follow. It is a non-invasive process, and your dentist removes only a marginal amount of your tooth enamel. The treatment is user-friendly and cost-effective compared to other dental therapies.
Dental Bonding Disadvantages
The dental bonding disadvantages include many things. The application of composite resin can attract stains. Crowns and veneers are more long-lasting than composite bonding. The bonding material can break or chip if not appropriately maintained. This type of dental treatment is only suitable for minor cosmetic changes or temporary corrections.
Composite Bonding vs Porcelain Veneers
When you decide to go to a dentist for tooth restoration, the dentist will examine your teeth and suggest the application of either composite resin or porcelain material. Composite bonding vs porcelain veneers is a common point of discussion in the dentistry world and often causes a dilemma about which one is better.
● Cost: When you go through dental journals, you may find porcelain veneers are twice as expensive as composite bonding on average.
● Time: Tooth comprising porcelain veneers are prepared in off-site labs, whereas dentists attach composite resin directly onto your infected teeth, which are shaped and sculpted then and there. It’s a one-day process compared to tooth restoration with porcelain veneers, which may take several days.
● Reversibility: Porcelain requires reshaping a patient's natural teeth to match the veneer. In the case of composite bonding, dentists do not permanently alter the teeth so that they can willingly remove or replace the teeth in case of any dental complications.
● Durability: Porcelain veneers are relatively stronger than resin-based composite bonding and can last up to 10 to 15 years. On the other hand, composite bonding can survive only up to 5 to 7 years.
However, the quality of treatment always depends upon the quality of products and appliances. The products and appliances manufactured by GC America, the USA's leading dental manufacturer, are superior and long-lasting for ages. GC America offers a comprehensive range of products, including preventive and restorative materials, dental cement, adhesives, and lab equipment, to prominent dental institutions and laboratories. It adopts several distinguished attributes like operatory, laboratory, digital ambiance, education, webinars, etc.
