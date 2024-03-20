Stahancyk, Kent & Hook Broadens the Legal Landscape With Licensed Paralegals

SKH blazed the trail with 9 new Licensed Paralegals originating from the firm. Stahancyk, Kent & Hook Family Law and Estate Planning

SKH seizes the opportunity presented by recent legal changes and pioneers the integration of Licensed Paralegals for family law services.

Elevating nine SKH employees to become Licensed Paralegals and members of the Oregon State Bar is my greatest accomplishment in my 50 years of practice.” — Jody Stahancyk, Founder of Stahancyk, Kent & Hook

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stahancyk, Kent & Hook, one of Portland’s leading family law and estate planning firms, is embracing the new Oregon Licensed Paralegal program, which will provide streamlined access to legal services previously available only from lawyers. A Licensed Paralegal is authorized by the State of Oregon to perform limited legal services within a defined and endorsed scope of practice.

SKH invested time and funds to enable nine of its legal assistants to participate in the rigorous curriculum and testing by the Oregon State Bar, resulting in the Supreme Court of the State of Oregon confirming these individuals as Oregon’s first Licensed Paralegals.

“In all my life, I never imagined I would be a member of the Oregon State Bar and licensed to provide legal services to Oregonians,” said Mitchel C. Cunningham, Licensed Paralegal.

SKH blazed the trail with 9 out of 10 Licensed Paralegals originating from the firm. SKH employees wrote and produced 33 videos, which educated all SKH staff and satisfied the training requirements for this program.

Oregon currently faces a crisis in civil legal services, particularly in family law. Approximately 85% of Oregonians face challenges in receiving help for legal issues, creating major disparities, especially for those who do not meet federal poverty guidelines. SKH spearheads the drive to address this issue.

“Elevating nine SKH employees to become Licensed Paralegals and members of the Oregon State Bar is my greatest accomplishment in my 50 years of practice,” according to Jody Stahancyk, founder of Stahancyk, Kent & Hook.

Stahancyk, Kent & Hook, founded in 1986, stands at the forefront of providing cutting-edge legal services in family law and estate planning. Whether seeking a divorce, child custody, modification, will, trust, or any other matter related to family law, SKH commits to confidentially guiding clients to their respective goals.

Stahancyk, Kent & Hook Broadens the Legal Landscape With Licensed Paralegals