A Comprehensive Overview of the Air Traffic Control Market Expansion to $11.Billion by 2027

Air traffic control (ATC) is a comprehensive system and set of protocols designed to ensure the safe & efficient movement of aircrafts within the airspace.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Traffic Control Market by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and Remote Tower), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), Offerings (Hardware, Software & Solutions, and Services), and Airport Size (Large, Medium, and Small), and Sector (Commercial, and Military & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the market size of global air traffic control industry generated $8.41 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $11.50 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The air traffic control system at any airport constitutes 20% - 50% of the overall running cost of the airport. In addition, various governments are spending heavily to install air traffic control towers (ATCT) enhance air traffic management. For instance, Delhi IGI Airport is now equipped with the India’s tallest ATC tower with 102 meters of height. This installation is expected to help smoothen the traffic flow at the busiest airport. Further, the total cost of setting up the new ATC tower and its facilities was around $50 million. Therefore, high cost of ATC systems may hinder the growth of the global air traffic control market.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in number of passengers, requirement of a better aerospace management system, and surge in number of airports drive the growth of the global air traffic control market. However, expensive ATC systems and potential threats from cyber-attacks hinder the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of the satellite-based air traffic control systems is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐓 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on airspace, the ATCT segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global air traffic control market, and is expected to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its implementation as a mandatory aeronautical facility for the seamless and hassle-free day-to-day operations at the airports. However, the remote tower segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to cost efficiency it offers at the airport by eliminating the requirement of building and maintaining control tower buildings and facilities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the surveillance segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global air traffic control market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ability to discover any aircraft without usage of any on-board equipment for locating aircraft. However, the automation segment is expected to portray the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝. This is due to offering real-time data updates that assist in streamlining the overall flight plans and making collaborative decisions regarding surface movement.

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞

Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to register the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, owing to rise in passenger traffic through the Middle East region and construction of new airports. However, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the global air traffic control market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is due to surge in air passenger traffic and modernization of existing airports.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Adacel Technologies Limited

BAE Systems

Frequentis AG

Indra Sistemas SA

Leonardo S.p.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

SkySoft-ATM

Thales Group

Factors such as rise in number of airports, need of better airspace management systems, and increase in number of passengers are driving the air traffic control (ATC) market growth. However, potential risk of cyber threat, and high cost of ATC systems are expected to impede the stated air traffic control market growth.

