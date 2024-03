A Comprehensive Overview of the Air Traffic Control Market Expansion to $11.Billion by 2027

Air Traffic Control Industry

Air traffic control (ATC) is a comprehensive system and set of protocols designed to ensure the safe & efficient movement of aircrafts within the airspace.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Traffic Control Market by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and Remote Tower), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), Offerings (Hardware, Software & Solutions, and Services), and Airport Size (Large, Medium, and Small), and Sector (Commercial, and Military & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020โ€“2027." According to the report, the market size of global air traffic control industry generated $8.41 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $11.50 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The air traffic control system at any airport constitutes 20% - 50% of the overall running cost of the airport. In addition, various governments are spending heavily to install air traffic control towers (ATCT) enhance air traffic management. For instance, Delhi IGI Airport is now equipped with the Indiaโ€™s tallest ATC tower with 102 meters of height. This installation is expected to help smoothen the traffic flow at the busiest airport. Further, the total cost of setting up the new ATC tower and its facilities was around $50 million. Therefore, high cost of ATC systems may hinder the growth of the global air traffic control market.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

Rise in number of passengers, requirement of a better aerospace management system, and surge in number of airports drive the growth of the global air traffic control market. However, expensive ATC systems and potential threats from cyber-attacks hinder the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of the satellite-based air traffic control systems is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐€๐“๐‚๐“ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

Based on airspace, the ATCT segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global air traffic control market, and is expected to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its implementation as a mandatory aeronautical facility for the seamless and hassle-free day-to-day operations at the airports. However, the remote tower segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to cost efficiency it offers at the airport by eliminating the requirement of building and maintaining control tower buildings and facilities.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

Based on application, the surveillance segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global air traffic control market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ability to discover any aircraft without usage of any on-board equipment for locating aircraft. However, the automation segment is expected to portray the highest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ–% ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐. This is due to offering real-time data updates that assist in streamlining the overall flight plans and making collaborative decisions regarding surface movement.

๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž

Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to register the fastest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•, owing to rise in passenger traffic through the Middle East region and construction of new airports. However, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the global air traffic control market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is due to surge in air passenger traffic and modernization of existing airports.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Adacel Technologies Limited

BAE Systems

Frequentis AG

Indra Sistemas SA

Leonardo S.p.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

SkySoft-ATM

Thales Group

Factors such as rise in number of airports, need of better airspace management systems, and increase in number of passengers are driving the air traffic control (ATC) market growth. However, potential risk of cyber threat, and high cost of ATC systems are expected to impede the stated air traffic control market growth.

