Running Away From Cancer: An inspirational journey of a non-runner who has run over 100 marathons since cancer diagnosis

The inspirational journey of a non-runner who turned to ultramarathon running after being diagnosed with malignant brain cancer.

"Running Away From Cancer" invites readers to embrace their challenges, to confront fear with courage, and to harness their inner strength to live their life.

A testament to the physical and mental toughness of someone dealing with a tragic illness in a most inspiring manner. Each page was full of hope and encouragement to keep pushing forward” — John L

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Running Away From Cancer " is an inspirational book by Greg Schnoor, a Florida based runner and brain cancer survivor. In the face of personal struggles, Schnoor has shared his inspiring journey that transcends adversity, offering hope and physical endurance by becoming a runner and completing 100 marathons in less than 10 years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. This compelling memoir, titled "Running Away from Cancer," not only chronicles Schnoor's incredible running journey but provides motivation to worldwide audiences to never give up, keep pushing forward and live life to the fullest as a long life is never guaranteed.The inspirational book is more than just a running book and can apply to both runners and non-runners. In the face of a malignant brain cancer diagnosis that could have spelled defeat, the author's saga unfolds as a remarkable testament to the boundless human spirit and the extraordinary healing power of endurance. Discover how a non-runner turned to ultramarathon running after being diagnosed with malignant brain cancer.________________________________________Summary: "Running Away From Cancer" invites readers to embrace their challenges, to confront fear with courage, and to harness their inner strength to rewrite the narrative of their lives. As the author crosses finish lines and defies odds, he reminds us all that the human spirit is unbreakable, that adversity can be transformed into opportunity, and that within every step lies the promise of a new beginning.________________________________________Key Highlights in the book:1. Call to Action: This book is more than just a running book as readers are invited to embrace their challenges, confront fear with courage, and recognize their inner strength.2. Learn From Failures: Failures in reaching goals can be used as stepping stones. Learn from mistakes and push forward through any negativity in life.3. Keep Pushing Forward: The narrative encourages individuals to rewrite their life narratives as time is limited so make the best out of life.4. Running as Therapy: Running unexpectedly emerges as a therapeutic ally, going beyond a physical activity. It becomes a catalyst for the author's mental and emotional rejuvenation, providing a unique form of healing.________________________________________Early Acclaim:"This book is a testament to the physical and mental toughness of someone dealing with a tragic illness in a most inspiring manner. Each page was full of hope and encouragement to keep pushing forward and persevering in the face of adversity. I am in awe of the author's positivity and fortitude throughout his journey. I highly recommend this read for runners and non-runners alike as a reminder to never give up."- John L (Verified Purchase)"Greg breakdowns his personal journey of overcoming adversity. His will and determination are admirable through the outlet of endurance running. I would recommend this book for anyone, both runner or non-runner alike. For anyone looking for inspiration, this is the book for you!"- Lynsey S (Verified Purchase)"A story of resilience. This was a great story about not giving up and putting one foot in front of another to climb your way back after being knocked down. I loved the way the author used simple mind tricks to help him triumph over his goals.”- Shane C (Verified Purchase)________________________________________Media Contact:For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact:Greg Schnoor3001 Bayview WayPensacola, FL 32503greg@runningawayfromcancer.com1-850-450-0857________________________________________About the Author: After being diagnosed with brain cancer, Greg has become an accomplished runner, adventurer, philanthropist, and now, an inspiring author based in Pensacola, Florida. "Running Away from Cancer," is a powerful exploration of how the author simply puts one foot in front of the other to push forward and live life to the fullest.________________________________________Availability: "Running Away from Cancer" is available at Amazon, Audible, Apple and other online retailers.

View a short video on the inspirational journey of a non-runner who turned to ultramarathon running after being diagnosed with malignant brain cancer.