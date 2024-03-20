Cable Glands Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2032 - 3M, Cortem S.P.A, Amphenol Corporation, CMP Products Ltd, etc.

Cable Glands Market Growth

Innovation to Drive Cable Glands Market throughout the Forecast Period (2023 – 2032)

Growth in the automation sector and government initiatives supporting regional connectivity are the upcoming trends of the Cable Glands Market in the world.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cable glands market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to a rise in government initiatives supporting regional connectivity, and growth in the automation sector is expected to drive the global cable glands market positively during the forecast. The cable glands market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

A cable gland also known as a cord grip, strain relief, cable connector, or fitting is intended to attach and secure the end of an electrical cable to the equipment. The major factors that favor market growth include an increase in government initiatives to improve connectivity within regions, growth in the construction industry worldwide, and a rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the surge in population. However, the volatile raw material prices are expected to hinder market growth shortly.

Cable glands, also known as cable connectors or cable fittings, are devices used to securely attach and seal cables to equipment, enclosures, or surfaces while protecting environmental factors such as dust, moisture, and other contaminants which is expected to drive the cable glands market share. They are commonly used in various industries including electrical, telecommunications, manufacturing, and construction. The primary purpose of cable glands is to create a tight and secure connection between a cable and the equipment or enclosure it is being connected to. A rise in the adoption of cable grands in oil and gas, mining is expected to boost the cable glands market growth shortly.

This helps prevent the cable from being pulled or twisted, which can damage the cable itself or the connections within. In addition, cable glands help maintain the integrity of the enclosure or equipment by sealing out moisture, dust, and other potentially harmful substances. Cable glands are available in various materials such as metal, plastic, or rubber, depending on the specific application and environmental conditions. Furthermore, Cable glands ensure safety by containing any potential electrical hazards which boosts the cable glands market size shortly.

As per the cable glands market forecast, the future of cable glands looks promising as the product is expected to play a dominant role in the oil and gas and power sector. Several developments have been undertaken by numerous government organizations to improve the network infrastructure of their regions, thereby increasing the demand for data transmission cables and accessories which boosts the cable glands market trends in the forecast period. New data centers have been set up worldwide owing to the rapid growth of the IT sector which requires cables and cable glands in bulk quantities and is expected to create global cable glands market opportunities.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Cable Glands industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Emerson Electric Co.

3M

ABB Ltd.

Hubbell Incorporated

Amphenol Corporation

Jacob Gmb

Elektrotechnische Fabrik

CMP Products Ltd

Cortem S.P.A

Eaton Corporation plc

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

Cable glands consist of several components, including a gland body, a locknut or fixing nut, a sealing ring or gasket, and in some cases, additional accessories like a strain relief component. Cable glands come in various sizes and types to accommodate different cable diameters, types of cables (such as armored cables or non-armored cables), and levels of protection required. Proper selection of the appropriate cable gland for a given application is crucial to ensure the safety, functionality, and longevity of the connected equipment and cables.

The cable glands market is segmented into type, end user, cable type, material, sealing technique, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into industrial and hazardous. By hazardous type, the market is further divided into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. Based on end-user, it is divided into oil & gas, mining, aerospace and defense, manufacturing & processing, chemicals, and others. Based on cable type, it is classified into armored and unarmored. Based on material, it is classified into brass, stainless steel, plastic & nylon, and others. Based on the sealing technique, it is classified into no seal, inner seal, and outer seal. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on type, the hazardous segment grew with the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period

- Based on end users, the oil and gas segment held a market share of more than 25% in 2022 in terms of revenue

- Based on cable type, the armored segment held the market share above 70% in 2022 in terms of revenue

- Based on material, the plastic /nylon segment grew with the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period

- Based on the sealing technique, the brass segment held a market share above 50% in 2022 in terms of revenue

- Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region growing with the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2023-2032

