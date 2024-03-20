PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2024 JV Ejercito pushes for amendments to UHC law, targeting PhilHealth premium rate reform Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito is pushing for amendments to the Universal Healthcare Act, which includes revising the premium rates for direct contributors of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). On Tuesday, March 19, Ejercito sponsored Senate Bill No. 2620 under Committee Report No. 245. This bill consolidates proposals from seven bills authored by Ejercito, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senators Grace Poe, Imee Marcos, Ronald Dela Rosa, Sonny Angara, Bong Revilla, Christopher Go, and Raffy Tulfo. "There are times when laws must adapt to changing circumstances. The Universal Health Care Act is a perfect example. That law was passed before COVID made its mark in Wuhan's wet markets," Ejercito said in his speech. According to Ejercito's proposal, rates would be adjusted "in due consideration of changed circumstances" such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The UHC law would have imposed the full 5% premium as early as this year. But it can be recalled that this was the rate increase which President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. suspended earlier. "Hindi makatarungan na tataasan ang rates kung kailan wala pang pera ang mga tao," the lawmaker from San Juan emphasized. Key reforms in this measure allow PhilHealth to adjust income thresholds to meet funding needs for health benefit packages and propose tailored provisions for Overseas Filipino Workers. "These will take into consideration their unique circumstances. We are proposing that the premium contributions of OFWs will be based on the income floor. 50% of OFW contributions will be subsidized through the national budget." Moreover, Ejercito believes that the unpaid contributions of distressed migrant workers should not be collected upon their return to the country, nor should failure to pay serve as a basis for denying them an overseas employment certificate. Ejercito added that it will enable the President to suspend the increase in premium contribution rates if there is a state of national emergency, a public health emergency, or a state of calamity. "The UHC Act remains our best hope to bring quality health care to every Filipino. Let us stay on the right path. And let us smoothen the road bumps by swiftly passing this measure," he said.