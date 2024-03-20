PRESS RELEASE – The Container X-ray Scanner for Customs has arrived in country.

The first Container X-ray Scanner Unit for the Ministry of Customs and Revenue has arrived in Samoa. Hon. Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of MCR was at the Matautu wharf to witness the arrival of this long awaited equipment. He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, representative of the Nuctech Company from China, managers and officers of the Ministry, when the consignment was discharged from the vessel.

The scanner is funded by the Asian Development Bank as one of the key components of the Enhancing Safety, Security and Sustainability of the Apia Ports Project (ESSSAP). The arrival of the Container X-ray equipment is a milestone for the Ministry and MCR wishes to thank the Asian Development Bank and the Government of Samoa for their assistance which enabled them to procure this much needed and critical high value equipment. The container x-ray equipment will be of great importance to the border security commitment of the Ministry.

The equipment is now in storage to await completion of the construction of the Customs warehouse, which will be utilized for the operations of the x-ray scanner. Completion of the construction works is scheduled in May 2024 and the scanner will be launched as soon as installation, training and commissioning is completed.

ENDS.