JOINT PRESS RELEASE – Strengthening CRVS system in Samoa promotes timely registrations, leaving no one behind.

Apia, Samoa – The transfer of vital IT equipment from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to the Samoa Bureau of Statistics (SBS), ensures the continuity of efforts to strengthen Samoa’s Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system independently.

This was one of the key milestones, as outlined in their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the CRVS system in Samoa, the two institutions celebrated this week.

“The equipment we’ve received from UNDP will certainly help the Samoa Bureau of Statistics with the births, deaths and marriage registration and data management, our advocacy programme to inform the community and other stakeholders, and many other similar initiatives that we will conduct in the near future. Having these equipment will facilitate certain validations and checks during the registration process, and ensures that the data and information collected is trusted and of high quality to serve many purposes,” said Leota Aliielua Salani, Chief Executive Officer, Samoa Bureau of Statistics.

Over recent years, the collaboration between SBS and UNDP has yielded remarkable progress. Notably, the revitalization of the CRVS steering committee stands as a testament to their joint efforts, fostering effective coordination and stakeholder engagement essential for project success. A study tour to New Zealand last year showcased Samoa’s commitment to learning from global best practices in CRVS management.

SBS and UNDP have also jointly developed a prototype CRVS solution, tailored to Samoa’s specific needs. This underscores the dedication and expertise of both organizations, signaling a significant leap forward in modernizing the country’s CRVS system.

UNDP reaffirms its commitment to further advancing the CRVS project in Samoa alongside SBS. Plans include real-world testing of the prototype, interoperability assessments and digitization strategies for paper-based vital event records.

“Beyond the technical aspects, our partnership holds the promise of broader societal transformation. By strengthening governance and public service delivery through enhanced CRVS systems, we lay the groundwork for the digital transformation of Samoa. This, in turn, will empower communities, improve decision-making, and foster sustainable development across the nation,” said Aliona Niculita, UNDP Resident Representative.

Furthermore, SBS and UNDP will collaborate on crafting a comprehensive master plan for transitioning to the advanced CRVS system. This strategic roadmap aims to facilitate a smooth and inclusive transition process, laying a solid foundation for Samoa’s digital transformation and enhancing governance and public service delivery.

