PRESS RELEASE – Australian Defence Force supports Samoan sporting excellence with accredited trainings.

20 March 2024

Apia, SAMOA – The Australian Defence Force Sports Cell (ADFSC) is currently in Samoa to support local sporting organisations.

They are delivering accredited training in refereeing, coaching, sports training, first-aid, and strength and conditioning.

ADFSC is partnering together with the National Rugby League, Federation International Basketball Association, International Federation of Touch Football and Sports Medicine Australia, to deliver these trainings with partner organisations in Samoa. These local organisations include Rugby League Samoa, Samoa Basketball Association, Samoa Touch Rugby Incorporated, Marist Boxing, Samoa Boxing Federation, and Red Cross.

In his remarks to open the weeklong training program, the Honourable Minister of Sports and Recreation, Laumatiamanu Ringo Purcell, spoke about the Samoan Government’s unwavering commitment to uplift and empower the sporting community in Samoa, particularly through its new Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

“Recognising the transformative power of sports, the Ministry is resolute in its mission to facilitate the development of sports at all levels, ensuring that the necessary resources, policies, and infrastructural support are in place. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our broader vision to elevate the standard of sports within our nation, fostering a resilient, inclusive, and thriving sports culture,” said Minister Laumatiamanu.

His Excellency Mr Will Robinson, Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, highlighted the unifying power of sports in his remarks.

“Sport is a shared passion between our nations that transcends languages and borders. This week’s training is a testament to Samoa and Australia’s shared values, and the deep connection between our peoples,” said Mr. Robinson.

Ms Melissa Seumanu, from the Samoa Basketball Association, is one of the representatives who is taking part in the training program.

“I hope to gain more knowledge within the sport as well as enabling to learn about the importance of having a healthy mind and body. I know it will improve my skill levels and build motivation, ambition, and confidence. The skillsets I hope to gain during this week’s training can enhance my ability to help the game of basketball here in Samoa,” said Ms Seumanu.

This program is a continuation of training and capability building that was previously delivered virtually by ADFSC in 2021.

SOURCE – Australian High Commission, Samoa