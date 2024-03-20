Film Capacitor Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.29% to reach US$2.967 billion by 2029
The film capacitor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% from US$2.364 billion in 2022 to US$2.967 billion by 2029.
The film capacitor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% from US$2.364 billion in 2022 to US$2.967 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the film capacitor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.967 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the film capacitor market during the forecasted period is the rising demand for consumer electronics products along with communication and technology, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The production process of these industries requires film capacitors and is anticipated to raise the demand for them in the forecast period.
Another factor that boosts the sales of film capacitors in the market is the rise in demand and adoption of electric vehicles around the globe. These EVs require these film capacitors during manufacturing and will therefore rise in demand with the rise in demand for the EVs. Also, the growing number of smartphone users is also rising at a rapid growth and the communication and technology industry needs this capacitor to function smoothly, so the film capacitor market is anticipated to propel with rise of smartphone users during the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/film-capacitor-market
The film capacitor market, by voltage, is divided into two types- low voltage, and high voltage. This film capacitor comes with different voltage options. Each industry vertical has its voltage requirement according to its needs. So, if they need low voltage for less load they can use that, or for heavy load high voltage film capacitor is there. Therefore, with these different voltage options available the market is predicted to grow.
The film capacitor market, by type, is divided into two types- paper film capacitor, and plastic film capacitor. A plastic film capacitor is a non-polarized capacitor and its dielectric is made using thin plastic films. It has a very low distortion factor. So, with different types of capacitors available with different advantages is anticipated to help the market grow further.
The film capacitor market, by end-user industry, is divided into four types- automotive, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and communication and technology. Different industry verticals can use these film capacitors according to their need. This film capacitor's advantage is that it has a very low distortion factor and exceptional frequency characteristics. Therefore, using this capacitor in different industry verticals is predicted to propel the market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the film capacitor market during the forecasted period as this region has several developing countries. Also, several government initiatives are being taken in the region to grow the manufacturing industry around the region coupled with favorable government initiatives promoting the manufacturing industry. The region’s countries like India and China are taking significant steps to improve the manufacturing industry. For instance, The Make in India program initiative by the Indian government promotes manufacturing and motivates people to produce and manufacture in India. These factors are predicted to fuel the market significantly in the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the film capacitor market, such as Wima GmbH & Co. KG, Kemet (Yageo), Cornell Dubilier, Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, AVX Corporation (Kyocera), and Nichicon Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the film capacitor market using the following criteria:
• By Voltage:
o Low Voltage
o High Voltage
• By Type:
o Paper Film Capacitor
o Plastic Film Capacitor
• By End-User Industry:
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
o Consumer Electronics
o Communication and Technology
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Wima GmbH & Co. KG
• Kemet (Yageo)
• Cornell Dubilier
• Panasonic Corporation
• TDK Corporation
• Vishay Intertechnology
• AVX Corporation (Kyocera)
• Nichicon Corporation
Explore More Reports:
• Global Electric Capacitor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-electric-capacitor-market
• Supercapacitor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/supercapacitor-market
• Filter Capacitor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/filter-capacitor-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn