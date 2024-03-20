Compact Camera Module Market is anticipated to reach US$92.145 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.56%
The compact camera module market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.56% from US$37.825 billion in 2022 to US$92.145 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the compact camera module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.56% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$92.145 billion by 2029.
A compact camera module (CCM) is a compact configuration of components designed to capture and process images. It converts the optical signal of an object into a digital signal for storage and retrieval. They find applicability in consumer electronics, security and surveillance, communication devices, medical devices to capture and store images.
Compact camera modules are extensively utilized in electronic devices like mobile phones and tablet computers. To minimize the size and quantity of necessary components, the optical design usually integrates multiple highly aspheric surfaces. Growing demand in automotive industry is the primary driving force behind the compact camera module market expansion. According to European Commission in July 2022 “Vehicle General Safety Regulation” incorporated various compulsory advanced driver assistant systems aimed at enhancing road safety. Additionally, it sets forth the necessary legal structure for the authorization of automated and completely driverless vehicles within the European Union (EU). The regulation will be applicable to all newly sold cars within the EU, irrespective of their degree of automation.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the compact camera module market growth. For instance, in May 2023 Arnold & Richter Cine Technik (ARRI) introduced a new control option for its most recent cameras: The CCM-1 is a 7-inch onboard monitor that offers complete camera control and menu accessibility for the ALEXA 35 and ALEXA Mini LF.
The compact camera modules market, based on application type is segmented into five main categories namely Consumer Electronics, Security Surveillance, Communication Devices, Medical Devices, Others. Consumer Electronics are designed with simplicity in mind, making them ideal for everyday snapshots.
The compact camera modules market, based on components type is segmented into five main categories. Lens, Actuators, Sensors, Adhesives, Others. The sensor within a compact camera act as its visual system, absorbing all incoming light and converting it into the digital representation displayed on screen. An excellent sensor results in clearer images, improved performance in low-light conditions, and more vibrant colours.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant share of the compact camera module market due to innovative campaign of module cameras for automobile sector. For Instance, in February 2024 LG Innotek initiated a campaign to dominate the autonomous vehicle camera market by introducing their latest innovation, the "High-performance Heating Camera Modules". The integration of a heater onto an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) camera results in the creation of the Heating Camera. This innovative product is becoming a crucial element in ensuring the safety of autonomous driving, with more and more automobile manufacturers incorporating heating cameras into their vehicles.
The research includes coverage of Truly Opto-Electronics Ltd., Ams AG, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Olloclip, Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd, Holitech USA, Henkel are significant market players in the compact camera module market.
