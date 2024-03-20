Chronic Lower Back Pain Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Examine DelveInsight
NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the key facts of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report:
The Chronic Lower Back Pain market size was valued approximately USD 6,227 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)
In the 7MM, there were a total of 77,300,000 prevalent cases of CLBP in 2022. It is anticipated that there would be an increase in CLBP patients in the 7MM from 2019 to 2032
Spain had the highest prevalence of CLBP cases in the EU4 with 8,930,000 cases, followed by the UK with 6,040,000 cases in 2022
In 2022, there were 12,700,000 cases of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan.
In February 2023, Camurus withdrew the CAM2038 application once it was expanded to cover chronic pain.
In February 2023, Rexlemestrocel-L was given the RMAT designation by the FDA for regenerative medicine advanced therapy (chronic lower back pain).
Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Camurus/Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc, Pfizer, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Persica Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharma, DOV Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Grünenthal GmbH, AbbVie, and others
Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies: LY3016859, Brixadi/Buvidal (CAM2038/Buprenorphine Injection Depot), Semdexa (SP-102), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103, Duloxetine, buprenorphine, Celebrex 200mg, Oxymorphone ER, PP353, Oxycodone DETERx, Bicifadine, OROS hydromorphone, EN3324 (axomadol), ABT-712, and others
The Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology based on gender analyzed that most of the CLBP cases include female population as compared to male patient pool
The Chronic Lower Back Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Lower Back Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Lower Back Pain market dynamics.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Overview
Acute low back pain can be caused by an injury or other underlying condition, but chronic low back pain (CLBP) lasts for 12 weeks or more. Everyone has had low back pain at some point because it is so prevalent.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Chronic Lower Back Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain
Prevalent Cases of Chronic Lower Back Pain by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Lower Back Pain
Chronic Lower Back Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Lower Back Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Lower Back Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies
LY3016859: Eli Lilly and Company
Brixadi/Buvidal (CAM2038/Buprenorphine Injection Depot): Camurus/Braeburn Inc.
Semdexa (SP-102): Scilex Holding
Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast Limited
AMG0103: AnGes MG, Inc
Duloxetine: Eli Lilly and Company
buprenorphine: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals
Celebrex 200mg: Pfizer
Oxymorphone ER: Endo Pharmaceuticals
PP353: Persica Pharmaceuticals
Oxycodone DETERx: Collegium Pharma
Bicifadine: DOV Pharma
OROS hydromorphone: Mallinckrodt
EN3324 (axomadol): Grünenthal GmbH
ABT-712: AbbVie
Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Camurus/Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc, Pfizer, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Persica Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharma, DOV Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Grünenthal GmbH, AbbVie, and others
Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies: LY3016859, Brixadi/Buvidal (CAM2038/Buprenorphine Injection Depot), Semdexa (SP-102), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103, Duloxetine, buprenorphine, Celebrex 200mg, Oxymorphone ER, PP353, Oxycodone DETERx, Bicifadine, OROS hydromorphone, EN3324 (axomadol), ABT-712, and others
Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Lower Back Pain current marketed and Chronic Lower Back Pain emerging therapies
Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Dynamics: Chronic Lower Back Pain market drivers and Chronic Lower Back Pain market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Chronic Lower Back Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Chronic Lower Back Pain
3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Lower Back Pain
4. Chronic Lower Back Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Overview at a Glance
6. Chronic Lower Back Pain Disease Background and Overview
7. Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain
9. Chronic Lower Back Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Chronic Lower Back Pain Unmet Needs
11. Chronic Lower Back Pain Emerging Therapies
12. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Drivers
16. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Barriers
17. Chronic Lower Back Pain Appendix
18. Chronic Lower Back Pain Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
Latest Reports by DelveInsight
