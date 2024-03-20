PCONN Announces New Rideshare App Connecting Families Impacted by Incarceration
ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCONN, a groundbreaking rideshare company, announced today the launch of its revolutionary new app, designed to simplify and enhance the experience of visiting loved ones in prison. This first-of-its-kind rideshare app aims to provide affordable, safe, and convenient shared rides to prisons, revolutionizing the way families and friends connect with incarcerated individuals.
Michael Marshall and Charlotte Curry are the visionary husband and wife duo behind a burgeoning startup that is redefining the way we think about prison visitations. Their story began not in a corporate boardroom, but in the confines of a prison visitation room, where Charlotte’s years of driving back and forth to visit Michael while serving a 10-year sentence, coupled with Michael’s late night, behind bars brainstorming sessions laid the foundation for the concept and company. This ultimately led to the birth of an idea that would become a game-changer in the social justice tech industry. Notably, Charlotte assumed the pivotal role of PCONN’s first driver, before becoming the company’s CEO.
Users can now easily schedule and share rides to prisons using the PCONN app, eliminating the hassle and high costs of arranging transportation for prison visitations. By leveraging advanced technology and a network of trusted drivers, PCONN ensures that passengers can travel to and from prison facilities with ease and peace of mind.
"We are excited to introduce our innovative rideshare app, which addresses a critical need for individuals visiting loved ones in prison," said Michael Marshall, COO of PCONN. "We understand the challenges and barriers that families and friends face when it comes to prison visitation, and our goal is to provide a reliable solution that makes this process more accessible and convenient for everyone involved."
Key features of the PCONN app include:
• Affordable pricing: PCONN offers competitive pricing options, making prison visitations more accessible to individuals from all walks of life.
• Safety and security: All PCONN drivers undergo thorough background checks and are trained to prioritize passenger safety.
• Convenient scheduling: Users can easily schedule rides in advance, ensuring timely arrival for prison visitations.
• Shared rides: The app offers the option for shared rides, allowing users to split the cost with other passengers traveling to the same prison facility.
PCONN is committed to providing a seamless and reliable transportation solution for individuals visiting loved ones in prison. With its user-friendly app and dedicated team of drivers, PCONN is poised to revolutionize the prison visitation experience.
Charlotte Curry, PCONN’s CEO shares "As partners in life and in business, Michael and I have experienced firsthand the challenges of maintaining connection during his 10-year incarceration. Our journey from those prison visitation rooms to the forefront of the social justice tech industry has been driven by our unwavering commitment to redefining the prison visitation experience for families like ours."
For more information about PCONN and its innovative rideshare app, visit www.iampconn.com.
About PCONN: PCONN is a rideshare company dedicated to providing affordable, safe, and convenient transportation solutions for individuals and communities impacted by incarceration. With a commitment to innovation and keeping people connected, PCONN strives to revolutionize the way people travel and connect with one another.
For media inquiries, please contact: press@iampconn.com
