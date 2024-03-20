Blockchain As A Service Market is projected to reach US$3,315.572 million by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 22.85%
The blockchain as a service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.85% from US$784.977 million in 2022 to US$3,315.572 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the blockchain as a service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.85% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3,315.572 million by 2029.
Blockchain as a service (BaaS) is a technical service model that leverages cloud computing to establish an infrastructure and network management for companies engaged in blockchain applications. It is used in various applications like transfer payments, personal data reviewing, smart contract, cryptocurrency.
Blockchain functions as a digital ledger that is distributed among a network, ensuring secure recording of transactions that are both transparent and resistant to tampering. The technology enables businesses to enhance efficiency, foster trust, and discover innovative opportunities within different sectors. Favorable government initiatives is primary driving force behind block chain as a service market. For instance, According to Monetary Authority of Singapore published article on “The Block Chain Break Through” in November 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) introduced Project Ubin, an endeavour to investigate the use of blockchain technology for cross-border payments. Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) later revealed the triumph of a pilot program utilizing blockchain as a service for automated trade finance, setting the stage for broader implementation.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the global blockchain as a service market growth. For instance, in June 2023 Mastercard has introduced the Multi Token Network (MTN) in order to enhance the scalability and security of blockchain technology. The Multi Token Network (MTN) is a collection of fundamental features created to ensure secure, scalable, and interoperable transactions within digital asset and blockchain environments, thereby facilitating the development of more effective payment and commerce applications. For instance, in January 2024 MINDSPRINT, a provider of digital solutions, formed a collaboration with Finboot, a company specializing in blockchain technology. Through the partnership, MINDSPRINT will be able to seamlessly integrate blockchain technology (known as MARCO) into their current digital offerings.
The blockchain as a service market, based on offering type is segmented into two main categories namely tool, services. Businesses frequently opt for Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms instead of developing the own blockchain tools due to the advantages it offers. BaaS enables a faster implementation process, provides ease of management, and demands less specialized knowledge.
The blockchain as a service market, based on enterprise size is segmented into three main categories small, medium, large. Small and medium enterprises can benefit from BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) as it provides a pre-built solution that eliminates the need for expensive investments and technical knowledge.
The blockchain as a service market, based on application type is segmented into five main categories. transfer payments, personal data reviewing, Smart contract, cryptocurrency, others. Small contracts and personal data evaluation. BaaS provides a secure, efficient, and adaptable solution for these assignments, eliminating the need for intricate infrastructure development.
The blockchain as a service market, based on end user is segmented into six main categories namely banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, government, others. Banking and financial services sector preferred block chain as service as it provides a secure and transparent platform for exchanging and recording data, which is essential for financial transactions.
North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the block chain as a service market due to rise in opening a new firm in the region. According to U.S Chamber of Commerce published article in February 2024, in the year 2023, a record-breaking 5.5 million new business applications were submitted, marking an unprecedented level of entrepreneurial activity. Companies are exploring blockchain technologies because of the enhanced security and efficiency they offer, along with the attractiveness of decentralized and transparent systems.
The research includes coverage of Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, IBM, SAP SE, Stratis Group Ltd (RealPage), Amazon web Service, Oracle Corporation, VeChain Foundation, BLOCKO, Seracle are significant market players in the blockchain as a service market.
The market analytics report segments the blockchain as a service market as follows:
• By Offering Type
o Tool
o Service
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Application Type
o Transfer Payments
o Personal Data Reviewing
o Small Contract
o Cryptocurrency
o Others
• By End-User
o BFSI
o Healthcare
o Manufacturing
o Transportation and Logistics
o Government
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Microsoft Corporation
• Hewlett-Packard Enterprises
• IBM
• SAP SE
• Stratis Group Ltd (RealPage)
• Amazon web Service
• Oracle Corporation
• VeChain Foundation
• BLOCKO
• Seracle
