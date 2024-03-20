Beta Thalassemia Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight

Beta Thalassemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Beta Thalassemia Market Report:

The Beta Thalassemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In September 2023, Pharmacosmos initiated a Phase IItrial of SP-420 in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.

In June 2023, FDA accepted the Biologics License Application (BLAs) of exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for transfusion dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). The Prescription Drug User FeeAct (PDUFA) target action date for TDT is March 30, 2024.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2023) state that beta thalassemia is comparatively uncommon in the US

According to Forni et al. (2023), there has been a rise in prevalence in the US. The incidence of β-thalassemia has increased by 7.5% in the United States over the past 50 years, in part because of immigration and adoption from Middle Eastern and Asian nations

In 2022, it was discovered that there were approximately 3,000 cases of beta thalassemia in the US.

Italy had the highest prevalence of beta thalassemia among EU4 and the UK, with almost 9,000 cases reported in 2022, while Spain had the lowest number of cases in the same year.

Key Beta Thalassemia Companies: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacosmos, Editas Medicine, HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, Sanofi, Novartis, EmeraMed, Pharmacosmos A/S, Celgene, DisperSol Technologies, LLC, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Shire, and others

Key Beta Thalassemia Therapies: PYRUKYND (mitapivat), CTX001, SP-420, EDIT-301, dimethylbutyrate, ACE-536, Luspatercept, Bitopertin, Deferitrin (GT56-252), ICL670, Emeramide, SP-420, Luspatercept, DST-0509, Mitapivat, SPD602, and others

The Beta Thalassemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Beta Thalassemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Beta Thalassemia market dynamics.

Beta Thalassemia Overview

Reduced synthesis of hemoglobin subunit beta (hemoglobin beta chain) is the hallmark of beta thalassemia (β-thalassemia), a blood disorder that causes reduced amounts of hemoglobin A (HbA) on hemoglobin analysis, an abnormal peripheral blood smear with nucleated red blood cells, and microcytic hypochromic anemia.

Beta Thalassemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Beta Thalassemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Beta Thalassemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Beta Thalassemia

Prevalent Cases of Beta Thalassemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Beta Thalassemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Beta Thalassemia

Beta Thalassemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Beta Thalassemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Beta Thalassemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Beta Thalassemia Therapies and Key Companies

PYRUKYND (mitapivat): Agios Pharmaceuticals

CTX001: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

SP-420: Pharmacosmos

EDIT-301: Editas Medicine

dimethylbutyrate: HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals

ACE-536: Acceleron Pharma

Luspatercept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bitopertin: Hoffmann-La Roche

Deferitrin (GT56-252): Sanofi

ICL670: Novartis

Emeramide: EmeraMed

SP-420: Pharmacosmos A/S

Luspatercept: Celgene

DST-0509: DisperSol Technologies, LLC

Mitapivat: Agios Pharmaceuticals

SPD602: Shire

Beta Thalassemia Market Strengths

Strong pipeline activity with potential Phase III and phase II emerging therapies.

Increasing prevalence and awareness of beta thalassemia

Beta Thalassemia Market Opportunities

Lack of any curative treatment options despite the launch of gene therapies which are subject to patient outcome assessment

Improved national blood policies

Advancement in genetic engineering because gene therapy has been hypothesized to serve as an effective cure for monogenic blood disorders for several decades

Scope of the Beta Thalassemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Beta Thalassemia Companies: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacosmos, Editas Medicine, HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, Sanofi, Novartis, EmeraMed, Pharmacosmos A/S, Celgene, DisperSol Technologies, LLC, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Shire, and others

Key Beta Thalassemia Therapies: PYRUKYND (mitapivat), CTX001, SP-420, EDIT-301, dimethylbutyrate, ACE-536, Luspatercept, Bitopertin, Deferitrin (GT56-252), ICL670, Emeramide, SP-420, Luspatercept, DST-0509, Mitapivat, SPD602, and others

Beta Thalassemia Therapeutic Assessment: Beta Thalassemia current marketed and Beta Thalassemia emerging therapies

Beta Thalassemia Market Dynamics: Beta Thalassemia market drivers and Beta Thalassemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Beta Thalassemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Beta Thalassemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Beta Thalassemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Beta Thalassemia

3. SWOT analysis of Beta Thalassemia

4. Beta Thalassemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Beta Thalassemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Beta Thalassemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Beta Thalassemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Beta Thalassemia

9. Beta Thalassemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Beta Thalassemia Unmet Needs

11. Beta Thalassemia Emerging Therapies

12. Beta Thalassemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Beta Thalassemia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Beta Thalassemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Beta Thalassemia Market Drivers

16. Beta Thalassemia Market Barriers

17. Beta Thalassemia Appendix

18. Beta Thalassemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

