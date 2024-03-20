Submit Release
Lane Closure on WV 2, Glen Dale, to Begin Wednesday, March 20, 2024

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of WV 2, at 1207 Wheeling Avenue, in Glen Dale, will be reduced to one lane, from 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for gas line maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays in this area.

 

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

