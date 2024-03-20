Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,923 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on Interstate 77, across the Goldtown Interchange Bridges, and Jackson County Route 21, (Old US 21), on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Page Content

​JACKSON COUNTY, WV – There will be single lane closures on Interstate 77, across the Goldtown Interchange Bridges, and Jackson County Route 21, (Old US 21), northbound and southbound, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for a bridge inspection.


Flagging personnel will be present on Jackson County Route 21, (Old US 21), to maintain two-way traffic. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

 

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

​​​

You just read:

Lane Closures on Interstate 77, across the Goldtown Interchange Bridges, and Jackson County Route 21, (Old US 21), on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more