Lane Closures on Interstate 77, across the Goldtown Interchange Bridges, and Jackson County Route 21, (Old US 21), on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

​JACKSON COUNTY, WV – There will be single lane closures on Interstate 77, across the Goldtown Interchange Bridges, and Jackson County Route 21, (Old US 21), northbound and southbound, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for a bridge inspection.





Flagging personnel will be present on Jackson County Route 21, (Old US 21), to maintain two-way traffic. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.



