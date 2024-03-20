Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: Early patching blitz nearing end as asphalt plants prepare to open for spring

Page Content

​



Operation R.I.P. Potholes, a late winter pothole patching blitz triggered by unseasonably warm weather, is nearing an end. Asphalt plants throughout West Virginia are opening within the next few weeks to begin the spring patching season.



Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 52,601 potholes along 4,929 miles of road. Pothole patching typically doesn’t begin until the first week of April.



WVDOH officials worked with asphalt plant owners in St. Albans, Morgantown, and Princeton to open early this season, allowing road crews to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.



Asphalt plants are beginning to open in other parts of the state now, with the rest expected to open the first week of April.







Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, include:

WV 85, Grippe Lane, and Hewett Creek Road, Boone County.

Nebo Walker Road and Triplett Ridge Road, Clay County.

US 119, US 60, US 35, WV 501, WV 94, WV 61, WV 25, Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Old Tuppers Creek Road, Wildwood Acres Drive, and Thorofare Road, Kanawha County.

WV 2, Waterloo Road, and Hannan Trace Road, Mason County.

WV 62, Liberty Park Road, and Dog Fork Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and McComas-Martha Road, Cabell County.

WV 10, Lower Mud River Road, and Pigeon-Big Laurel Road, Lincoln County.

WV 17, WV 10, Buffalo Creek Road, and Smokehouse-Crawley Creek Road, Logan County.

US 52, Mingo County.

US 52, WV 152, and WV 75, Wayne County.

US 33, WV 16, and Sams Run Road, Calhoun County.

Cow Run Road, Middle Fork Road, and Copper Fork Road, Jackson County.

US 33 and WV 36, Roane County.

WV 47, Wirt County.

Smithton Road and Doe Run/Jaco Hill, Doddridge County.

WV 76, WV 57, and Brushy Fork Road, Harrison County.

WV 273, Buffalo Road, and Whetstone Road, Marion County.

WV 7, Monongalia County.

Flemington High School Road and Hovatter Road, Taylor County.

Ganotown East Road, Berkeley County.

Avon Bend Road, Jefferson County.

WV 2 and Sample Road, Ohio County.

WV 18, Tyler County.

Audra Road, Barbour County.

Kincheloe Road, Lewis County.

Widow Lane and Glady Fork Road, Upshur County.

WV 20, Webster County.

WV 66, Pocahontas County.

US 33, Randolph County.

US 60 and Cunard Road, Fayette County.

US 219, Monroe County.

WV 55 and WV 39, Nicholas County.

Dry Fork Road/Rift-Berwind Road, McDowell County.

Gardner Mountain Road, Mercer Springs Road, and Kegley River Road, Mercer County.

McKinney Mountain Road and McKinney Road, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



