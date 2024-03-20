Road Closure on County Route 7/4, Bolyard Road, to Begin Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Page Content

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV – There will be a road closure on County Route 7/4, Bolyard Road, from Wednesday, March 20, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, for slip repairs. 24-7 operations.





Alternate routes are as follows: County Route 50/15, Westerman Hollow Road; County Route 7, Irontown Road; US 50, George Washington Highway; County Route 32, Maple Run Road; County Route 60/2, Bethel Road (Preston County); and County Route 60/1, Scotch Hill Road (Preston County). Expect delays.





Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

