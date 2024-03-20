Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,920 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on County Route 7/4, Bolyard Road, to Begin Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Page Content


TAYLOR COUNTY, WV – There will be a road closure on County Route 7/4, Bolyard Road, from Wednesday, March 20, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, for slip repairs. 24-7 operations.


Alternate routes are as follows: County Route 50/15, Westerman Hollow Road; County Route 7, Irontown Road; US 50, George Washington Highway; County Route 32, Maple Run Road; County Route 60/2, Bethel Road (Preston County); and County Route 60/1, Scotch Hill Road (Preston County). Expect delays.


Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​​

You just read:

Road Closure on County Route 7/4, Bolyard Road, to Begin Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more