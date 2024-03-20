Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Drug Approvals | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the key facts of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Report:

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)\

In December 2023, Exelixis and Arcus Biosciences have announced a collaborative effort for the STELLAR-009 clinical trial, a Phase Ib/II study assessing zanzalintinib, Exelixis’ advanced tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in conjunction with AB521, a transcription factor HIF-2⍺ inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors, including ccRCC. Exelixis is leading the sponsorship of the STELLAR-009 trial, while Arcus is contributing to the funding and providing AB521 for the study. Patient recruitment for the STELLAR-009 trial is anticipated to commence by the conclusion of 2023.

In July 2023, The Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has assessed a supplementary new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval for the utilization of toripalimab (Tuoyi) in conjunction with axitinib (Inlyta) as a primary treatment option for patients afflicted with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This submission is supported by data obtained from an interim analysis of the phase 3 RENOTORCH trial (NCT04394975), revealing that the combined treatment regimen led to improved progression-free survival (PFS) in comparison to the use of the single-agent sunitinib (Sutent).

In April 2023, At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, Allogene Therapeutics presented interim results from its Phase 1 TRAVERSE trial, which focuses on ALLO-316, the company's primary AlloCAR T investigational product developed for treating solid tumors. The data exhibited encouraging early antitumor effects and a favorable safety profile of the novel anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, ALLO-316, particularly when administered at lower doses. These findings suggest that this treatment regimen holds promise as a potential new therapeutic approach for heavily treated patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) expressing CD70.

In April 2023, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has reported the completion of the planned interim analysis for the RENOTORCH trial (NCT04394975). This phase 3 clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, open-label study investigating the efficacy of combining toripalimab with axitinib as a first-line therapy for patients with intermediate to high-risk, unresectable, or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has verified that the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), assessed through an independent radiographic review, has met the predetermined efficacy criteria.

In January 2023, Teon Therapeutics announced a partnership with Merck, with a particular emphasis on the combination arm of Teon's current clinical trial. The trial comprises two arms: an open-label, dose escalation, and expansion phase. Its objective is to evaluate TT-816, Teon's oral immune response modifier, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for patients dealing with advanced solid tumors.

Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market dynamics.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), also known as advanced kidney cancer, refers to cancer that has spread beyond the kidney and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body. Renal cell carcinoma originates in the cells of the kidney's tubules, which are tiny tubes that filter blood and remove waste products to form urine.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

Bevacizumab: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

HB0025: Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd.

ST-1898 tablets: Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals

Trovax: Oxford BioMedica

fruquintinib+sintilimab: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

Cabozantinib: Takeda

AMG 102: Amgen

Pazopanib: Novartis

tivozanib (AV-951): AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Temsirolimus (CCI-779): Pfizer

CB-839: Calithera Biosciences, Inc

ABT-869: AbbVie

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic: Abbott

bevacizumab: SCRI Development Innovations, LLC

CP-461: Astellas Pharma Inc

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Strengths

The incidence of RCC has increased in recent years leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms.

Antiangiogenics in association with targeted immune therapy is overcoming resistance emphasizing the role of the tumor microenvironment (TME) and this strategy is currently an option in first line treatment.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Opportunities

There are ongoing trials addressing unanswered questions, such as (CAR) T-cell therapy

Scope of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma emerging therapies

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market drivers and Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

