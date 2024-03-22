Let’s Talk™ With…Project ADAM New York Co-Founders, Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen
We are honored to speak today with Project ADAM New York Co-Founders, Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Talk™ Publisher: Thank you Dana and Alice for joining us today. It’s an honor to speak with the co-founders of Project ADAM NY at the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Congratulations on the legislation recently signed by Governor Hochul (https://tinyurl.com/4dcaftpm) to keep kids safe from cardiac emergencies. It seems to be quite clear that this major achievement would not have been possible without your personal advocacy which began when your husband, Dana, and your son, Alice, were both saved by the presence of an automated external defibrillator (AED) at youth sports events. Please tell us more about your Project ADAM journey.
— Martin Eli, Publisher
Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen: Ten years ago, my husband, Dave, was playing in a father/son soccer game with my then 11-year-old son’s travel team when he collapsed and suffered a sudden cardiac arrest(SCA). An ER doctor, who happened to be on an adjacent field, saved Dave’s life by performing CPR and using an AED that was retrieved from the nearby school that happened to be open on a Saturday. The league was not prepared for a cardiac emergency and EMS did not arrive until after my husband was revived. The outcome would not have been the same if that ER doctor hadn’t been called upon so quickly. No one else knew what to do.
Four years later, Alice’s son, Jordan, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing in a varsity basketball game. He survived as well because of the quick actions of an off-duty police officer and doctor who were spectators in the stands. The school had the required CPR training and AED but clearly not a practiced emergency plan. The police office ran to get an AED in his car which was used to save Jordan’s life. No one retrieved the AED just outside of the gym door. Many of the same children and parents witnessed both Dave’s and Jordan’s SCA. It was a shock in our community, but we were grateful both survived.
Alice and I wanted to take the luck out of survival and started an initiative called Saving Active Hearts with the mission to protect young athletes from dying from cardiac arrest. We have become passionate advocates for promoting the importance of having an automated external defibrillator(AED) accessible and bystanders trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR) at youth athletic programs. One of our first accomplishments was developing and implementing a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan(CERP) for our town, the Village of Rye Brook in New York, which requires all recreational coaches to be certified in CPR and AEDs at all games and practices. It is a wonderful collaborative effort with the Village Administrator, Recreation Department, EMS, Police Department and the School District.
Soon after, we joined forces with Dr. Christa Miliaresis and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital/Westchester Medical Center to establish New York's first Project ADAM affiliate. Project ADAM, with 42 pediatric hospital affiliates nationwide, is committed to saving lives by empowering schools, sports programs, and communities to be prepared for SCA. More than 250 lives have been saved and 5,000+ schools and communities across the country have become Heart Safe through the Project ADAM program!
Let’s Talk™: The near-tragic episode, and terrifying moment, when NFL star, Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, was injured on national TV last season seems to have helped raise significant awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Care to elaborate?
Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen: We joined the millions who watched in disbelief as Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed during an NFL game. While the scene was shocking, the rapid response was amazing and undoubtedly the reason Damar survived. While he benefitted from the NFL world-class medical care, that kind of quick, life-saving action should be available to anyone, anywhere. Damar’s recovery underscores the importance of CPR education, which he advocates for passionately. The "Damar Effect" catalyzed a nationwide movement, prompting changes in professional sports, youth programs, schools, and legislation to enhance SCA response protocols. The support for these safety measures has been remarkable, reflecting a collective effort to prevent SCA-related fatalities.
In March 2023, the NFL launched of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a collaboration among the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers' Association and Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation. The Coalition advocates for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from SCA among high school students. We are proud that the NFL recently invited Project ADAM to join this Coalition!
In addition, the Access to AEDs Act, bipartisan legislation was introduced that would create a federal grant program for schools to purchase and provide training for AEDs and CPR.
Let’s Talk™: Were there any particular legislators, healthcare groups, medical professionals, sports personalities that were helpful to you along the way?
Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen:
Christa Miliaresis, MD Project ADAM NY Medical Director
Michael Gewitz, MD SVP & Clinical Operations Physician-in-Chief, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at WMCHealth
Project ADAM NY Team at WMCHealth
Steve Otis, NYS Assemblyman
Shelley Mayer, NYS Senator
Nancy Barr, Westchester County Legislator
Chris Bradbury, Rye Brook Administrator
Kenny Barton, PCRRB EMS CEO/Administrator
American Heart Association
Project ADAM National Team
Let’s Talk™: Can we talk about SCA basics for a moment? What are the warning signs and symptoms? What would you like parents, teachers, and the public at large to take away from our discussion today?
Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen: Sudden cardiac arrest is NOT a heart attack. It is an electrical malfunction causing the heart to stop abruptly. It strikes without warning, often leading to death within minutes without immediate aid, affecting people of all ages, including seemingly healthy individuals, even children and teens. Unlike heart attacks, which are associated with consciousness and chest pain, SCA presents with sudden loss of consciousness, typically not preceded by symptoms. Heart attacks result from a blood clot blocking a coronary artery and can precede SCA in adults but rarely in children.
Children at risk of SCA due to family medical history or personal history of chest pain or exercise-induced fainting can receive early diagnosis and intervention to mitigate risks. Common diagnoses include congenital heart conditions like Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy or Long QT syndrome. Another cause of SCA in athletes is Commotio Cordis, induced by a blunt blow to the chest, such as being hit by a baseball, hockey puck or another player. That is what happened to Damar Hamlin.
Often there are no warning signs that identify a person at risk of SCA, but symptoms, if present, can include fainting, dizziness, excessive fatigue, shortness of breath or chest pain with exercise, palpitations(heart racing for no reason), or unexplained seizures. Family history can reveal potential heart conditions in children, like sudden or unexplained deaths or heart abnormalities in family members.
Signs to recognize SCA include sudden collapse and unresponsiveness, absence of breathing or distressed (gasping) breathing or seizure-like activity. In the case of an athlete collapsing while playing a sport when there is no contact, assume it is SCA
SCA is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and the primary cause of death in student athletes, but it also happens in non-athletes, affecting over 350,000 annually, including about 23,000 children outside hospitals. Ninety percent result in death, but immediate CPR and AED use can improve survival from 10% to 90%. Every minute without an AED decreases survival chances significantly. With EMS response times averaging 6-12 minutes, they may not be able to reach a victim quickly enough, so bystander intervention is vital and accessible AEDs and CPR training are crucial. Prompt CPR not only saves lives but also prevents brain and organ damage, preserving quality of life.
Let’s Talk™: What does it mean to be a Heart Safe School?
Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen: The Heart Safe School designation indicates a school's commitment to safeguard the health of students and others on campus by completing the Project ADAM 14-step Heart Safe checklist (https://www.projectadam.com/ProjectADAM/School-Manual-Docs/ProjectADAM_HeartSafeSchool_Checklist_2-23-22.pdf) . This involves implementing a written SCA preparedness plan, ensuring functional and accessible AEDs, and assembling a team of CPR/AED trained staff who conduct cardiac emergency response drills.
Project ADAM offers complimentary consultations to schools, youth sports programs, camps, and communities on preventing sudden cardiac death. Our free services include cardiac emergency response planning templates, CPR and AED training resources, AED purchase resources, assistance in conducting SCA/AED drills, education about sudden cardiac arrest, heart screening resources, and tools and educational videos on the Project ADAM website.
We also help youth sports programs with these additional tools:
Pre-Event Medical Timeout Card: This card is reviewed by coaches, game officials and athletic trainers before a game starts. It reminds everyone to locate the AED, assign someone to call 911, and designate someone to start CPR.
SCA Awareness Fact Sheet is shared with athletes, parents, and coaches to educate on SCA signs, symptoms, and quick response.
NFL Best Practices Video serves as a valuable resource for coaches on recognizing and treating SCA in athletes.
Let’s Talk™: Where can we learn more ?
Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen:
Project ADAM New York webpage: https://www.mariafarerichildrens.org/project-adam
Contact Info: ProjectAdamNY@WMCHealth.org / 914.614.4250
Resources to Learn CPR and how to use an AED: Local EMS, fire department, hospital, YMCA or other community centers, American Heart Association, American Red Cross
Taking Action: Bystander CPR and using an AED https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=UgSvIwD1NGs&fbclid=IwAR3qsM0lyyVSNOv58g3rLqzat5-aXkLFkpViI_eICCyxog_twtP8IEejk50
Let’s Talk™: Thank you again Dana and Alice for joining us today. Is there anything else you would like to discuss today?
Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen: We would also like people to know:
How Project ADAM began and Adam Lemel’s story:
--------------------------------------------------------------------
In January 1999, Adam Lemel, a seemingly healthy 17-year-old in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin collapsed and died from a SCA while playing basketball. CPR was initiated but no AED was available within the school. After Adam’s death, his parents, Patty and Joe Lemel worked with Dr. Stuart Berger, a pediatric cardiologist, at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to create Project ADAM in his memory.
This video shares Adam’s powerful story: https://www.projectadam.com/projectADAM/Adam
Legislation we influenced:
-----------------------------------
We initiated conversations with our local state legislators, Assemblyman Steve Otis and Senator Shelley Mayer, advocating for AEDs in youth sports leagues and camps that ultimately led to the passing of NYS A8554/S8005 Public Health Law requiring camps and youth sports programs to establish an AED implementation plan. We are currently lobbying for CERPs in schools alongside the AHA, NFL and similar youth SCA awareness organizations. We are also members of the AHA NYS advocacy committee and AHA national policy task force.
Project ADAM’s recent national accomplishments:
------------------------------------------------------------------
Last month, the American Heart Association released updated CERP guidance and templates with the help of representatives from Project ADAM and other partners on their CERP advisory task force. Project ADAM is listed as a main resource for schools and youth sports programs along with the AHA.
Project ADAM joined the NFL’s Smart Heart Sports Coalition in advocating for all 50 states to adopt policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among students.
AHA Women of Impact:
--------------------------------
We are honored to be selected as 2024 Woman of Impact Nominees by the American Heart Association. The AHA has been a true collaborative partner since we started our mission to raise awareness of the risks of sudden cardiac arrest in children and ensuring that life-saving resources like AEDs and CPR training are accessible to all.
Good Samaritan Laws:
------------------------------
All 50 states have Good Samaritan laws to protect bystanders from liability who in good faith act to help save a life. This law encourages bystanders to act because, in the case of a SCA, death could occur within minutes, often before the ambulance arrives, if CPR and an AED are not used.
AED NYS Tax Credit:
---------------------------
$500 tax credit towards the purchase of an AED. Link to information and tax credit forms: https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/credits/defibrillator_credit.htm
*******************************************************************************************************
Watch The Video: The ADAM in Project Adam