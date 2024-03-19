Submit Release
Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Harpswell Men Accused of Spray Painting Racist and Antisemitic Messages

March 19, 2024
Attorney Generals Office


 

 

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Brunswick Men Accused of Spray Painting Racist and Antisemitic Messages

 

 

 

AUGUSTA—Attorney General Aaron Frey announced today that he has filed a civil rights complaint in Superior Court in Portland against William Deary (age 49) and Hayden Deary (age 18), both of Harpswell.  The complaint alleges that on or about January 7, 2024, the Dearys vandalized road signs and roadways in Harpswell, Brunswick, Bath, and Topsham with antisemitic and racist phrases and symbols.

 In particular, the Dearys spray-painted the phrase “Gas Jews” on an intersection in Harpswell and on the pillars supporting an overpass at Route 1 in Bath.   They spray-painted swastikas on signs at locations along Gurnet Road and on the Cook’s Corner Exit sign in Brunswick.   In Bath, the swastika graffiti included the numbers 88 and 14.  As Defendant Hayden Deary later told the investigating officers, the number “88” means “Heil Hitler.”  According to the complaint, the number “14” further represents white supremacist and racist ideology.   

 

The antisemitic messages caused the members of a synagogue in Bath to be concerned for their safety.  An armed police officer has been posted at the synagogue during Hebrew School in response to the antisemitic messages and symbols.  In addition, the Dearys vandalized a road sign with a racial epithet a short distance from the Cook’s Corner area in Brunswick, where asylum seekers are being housed. 

 

According to the complaint, the Dearys admitted to spray-painting the racist and antisemitic words and symbols.  William Deary indicated that he was upset about immigrants moving to the Cook’s Corner area and was angry at the Jewish people for promoting the COVID-19 vaccine and sending immigrants in “to clean the white race out.”  Hayden Deary indicated that he had been frustrated by “mass immigration.”

 

“These words and symbols, defacing public property, are clearly designed to make people in our community feel unwelcome and unsafe,” said Attorney General Frey. “This behavior by father and son Deary is shocking and reprehensible. My Office will use the statutory authority provided to confront their bias-based threats.”

 

The complaint requests the court to prohibit the Dearys from vandalizing public or private property with the intent to broadcast racist or antisemitic messages.

 

The Maine Civil Rights Act prohibits the use of violence, the threat of violence or property damage against any person motivated by that person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.  Any violation of an injunctive order under the act is a Class D crime, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.  

 

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Bath Police Department, and the Brunswick Police Department for their investigation of this case.

 

 

