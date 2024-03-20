Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.19.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jeff Hughes, of Oceanside, has been appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy. Hughes has been a Wellness Business Agent at the Orange County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3631 since 2020. He was a Fire Captain at the Orange County Fire Authority from 1994 to 2020 and a Firefighter/Engineer for the City of Buena Park Fire Department from 1985 to 1994. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hughes is a Democrat.

J. Newell, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy. Newell has been Principal and Co-Founder of System2Solutions since 2020. He has been a Co-Founder and Program Director of the Leveraging Equal Access Program since 2015. Newell earned a Master of Social Work degree from California State University, East Bay and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Advertising Design from the Academy of Art College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Newell is a Democrat.

Seung Oh, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the State Board of Pharmacy, where he has served since 2020. He has been a Pharmacy Supervisor for Sharp Healthcare since 2020. He was a Pharmacist-in-Charge for Vons Pharmacy from 2014 to 2020. Oh is a member of the California Pharmacists Association. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Arizona and a Master of Advanced Studies degree in Leadership of Healthcare Organizations from the University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Oh is registered without party preference.

Satinder Sandhu, of Davis, has been appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy. Sandhu has been Area Healthcare Supervisor of Northern California for Walgreens since 2019. He held multiple positions with Walgreens from 1992 to 2019, including District Manager, District Pharmacy Supervisor and Pharmacy Manager. Sandhu earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sandhu is a Democrat.

Martin Dawson, of San Diego, has been appointed to the State Board of Optometry. Dawson has been a Field Director for Prison Fellowship since 2021. He was an Optical Consultant for Acuity Eye Group from 2020 to 2021 and a Licensed Optician and Lab Manager for Stanton Optical from 2017 to 2020. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dawson is a Democrat.

Kathryn McKim, of El Dorado, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where she has served since 2016. McKim has been Senior Vice President at the Hawksbill Group since 2018. She is also Founder of Mile 26 Strategies, which has been active since 2018. McKim held several positions at AT&T from 1986 to 2018, including Executive Director, Director and Vice President. McKim is founding Chair of the Teach For America – California Capital Valley Board of Directors and Chair of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation Board of Directors. She is a Board Member of California Women Lead, the CalAsian Chamber of Commerce and St. HOPE Public Schools. McKim earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Public Affairs from the University of Denver. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McKim is a Republican.

Bob Mulholland, of Chico, has been appointed to the 3rd District Agricultural Association, Silver Dollar Fair Board of Directors. Mulholland was Campaign Director at the California Democratic Party from 1991 to 2010. He was Political Director at Campaign California from 1977 to 1991. Mulholland served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division from 1967 to 1968. He is a member of Vietnam Veterans of America. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mulholland is a Democrat.

