Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv
TORONTO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- Kardinal hit the Golden Buzzer for MAT & MYM (Quebec City, QC) who stunned the crowd with a thrilling aerialist routine on roller skates.
- Singer MATTHEW COOPER’s (Carbonear, NL) performance of “Who Wants To Live Forever” by Queen, brought all four judges to their feet.
- 4-year-old YUVIN MARASINI (Ajax, ON) – the youngest contestant to grace the CGT stage – performed an adorable cover of “Vacation” by Dirty Heads.
- RORY VAN ULFT (Ottawa, ON) surprised the judges by showing off an incredible feat of strength, making her the youngest weightlifter ever to clean and jerk double her bodyweight.
- LUKA & JENALYN (Toronto, ON) had the audience chanting “PUSH THAT GOLD!” after a passionate dance routine that Howie called “absolutely brilliant.”
- MARK CLEARVIEW (Toronto, ON) had everyone on their feet with a mind-blowing magic act; Howie said Mark was, “the best magician I’ve seen in 10 years.”
- 16-year-old singer JORDON HO (Edmonton, AB) performed an amazing cover of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown, Howie said he “rose to the occasion.”
- Trish hit the Golden Buzzer for STERLING V. SCOTT (Edmonton, AB) after a hilarious comedy routine, Lilly called his talent “undeniable.”
The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 19)
ELENA – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
MAT & MYM – Stunt
Quebec City, QC
JAMES CHAPESKIE – Singer/Musician
Waterloo, ON
MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician
Carbonear, NL
YUVIN MARASINI – Singer/Musician
Ajax, ON
RORY VAN ULFT – Stunt
Ottawa, ON
ESSENCE WILLIAMS – Novelty
Glencoe, ON
GREAT CANADIAN DUELING PIANOS – Novelty
Toronto, ON
KIBRA & FORTUNE – Animal Act
Toronto, ON
LUKA & JENALYN – Dance Act
Toronto, ON
MARK CLEARVIEW – Magic Act
Toronto, ON
JORDON HO – Singer/Musician
Edmonton, AB
PEPE – Comedy Act
Vaughan, ON
GORDON NEILL – Novelty
Toronto, ON
STERLING V. SCOTT – Comedy Act
Edmonton, AB
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, March 26)
DUO DESIRE – Stunt
Las Vegas, Nevada
DANA SCHIEMANN – Musician
Toronto, ON
NICOLAS RIBS – Magic Act
Lyon, France
REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician
Prince Albert, SK
TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act
Halifax, NS
SAM BABIN – Singer/Musician
Moncton, NB
MEGAN & CAMERON – Dance Act
Charlottetown, PEI
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
