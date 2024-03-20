Shonda Smith Collaborates with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspiring Book, “Against All Odds”

Shonda Smith

WAKE FOREST, NC, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an empowering partnership with the esteemed Shonda Smith, embarking on a collaborative journey to co-author the eagerly anticipated book, "Against All Odds”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional cadre of authors.

Slated for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” pledges to serve as a beacon of hope, interweaving narratives of courage and resilience that will resonate deeply with readers worldwide.

Hailing originally from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Shonda Smith brings a wealth of experience and fervor for uplifting youth. With an illustrious 18-year tenure as a Licensed Elementary School Teacher spanning South Carolina and North Carolina, Shonda has devoted herself to nurturing and empowering young minds. Balancing the demands of multiple entrepreneurial endeavors, she ardently champions the cultivation of values such as Self-Love, Self-Confidence, and Body-Protection Practices among young girls, equipping them with the tools to overcome adversity and embrace their full potential.

Shonda, a devoted mother of five, finds joy in the simple pleasures of family life. Together with her husband and children, she relishes the bonds forged through shared culinary experiences and heartfelt conversations around the family table, adorned with her personal touch.

When not guiding the next generation of empowered leaders in her virtual classroom or supporting women on their journey through motherhood, Shonda channels her passion for real estate through her enterprise, HOMEmade By Shonda, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. As a Survivor, she holds steadfast to the belief that home should be a sanctuary, viewing it as her true calling to provide fellow mothers and educators with unwavering support, imbuing young girls with resilience and purpose on a global scale.

As a Mompreneur, Pageant Queen, and Daughter of The Most High King, Shonda epitomizes the essence of her mission. Founder of The Queen In Me, established in 2016, she endeavors to transform the lives of girls worldwide, empowering them to "Recognize their Royalty” and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination. Through her signature online courses, motivational speaking engagements, and regal events, she empowers girls to R.E.I.G.N. while "Becoming The Queen Within!"

Learn More at: TheQueenInMe.com

SuccessBooks® warmly welcomes Shonda Smith as a co-author of "Against All Odds”. Anticipate the unveiling of this compelling book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective narratives of Shonda Smith, Lisa Nichols, and their extraordinary co-authors.