New Book, The Meditation and Mindfulness Edge, is Essential Read for Mental Health Awareness Month this May
The Meditation and Mindfulness Edge documents how meditation/mindfulness helped a high school teacher navigate stress and conflict in and out of her classroom.
I'm excited to share my personal experience as a high school English teacher who used meditation and mindfulness to find balance for myself and my classroom.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The publication of a new book by Dr. Lisa Klein, The Meditation and Mindfulness Edge, couldn’t come at a more critical time. The growing importance of mental health awareness has encouraged people of all ages and walks of life to check in with themselves and find resources to help them manage conflict, stress, anxiety, and depression. The practice of meditation is endorsed by health care practitioners as a complementary mental health approach. In her book, published by Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group (2024), Lisa Klein presents how meditation and mindfulness practices can improve one's mental and physical health and overall sense of well-being.
Dr. Klein explains, "I'm excited to share not only the research and benefits of these techniques, but also my personal experience as a high school English teacher who used meditation and mindfulness to find balance for myself and my classroom."
Part research, part narrative, and part tips and suggestions, the book is a must read for anyone looking for ways to be healthier and happier, while functioning at their highest level. Told through the lens of a high school teacher dealing with her own stress and the mental health concerns of her students and colleagues, this book provides advice and strategies for all involved in education. The lessons Dr. Klein presents translate into any profession or area of life where stress, conflict, or anxiety may occur.
Dr. Klein's book is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Blackwell's, and Hudson Booksellers.
About the Author:
A high school English teacher for over twenty years, Dr. Lisa Klein is also a certified meditation teacher who has been teaching meditation privately and conducting workshops since 2003. In addition to being a teacher of Vedic meditation, she is also certified to teach mindfulness meditation through the Mindfulness Association of the UK. A certified teacher of both the Mindfulness Based Living Course (MBLC) and the Mindfulness Based Living Course--Young Adult (MBLC-YA), she provides group instruction to adults and adolescents which includes a blend of informal and formal mindfulness practices. In 2008, she completed her doctorate at Duquesne University focusing her research on the effects of meditation on teachers. Dr. Klein also holds a Masters of Science in Mindfulness Studies from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. She resides in Pittsburgh with her husband and two children.
