SONDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sonder Holdings Inc. on Behalf of Sonder Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sonder Holdings Inc. ("Sonder" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOND) on behalf of Sonder stockholders.



On March 15, 2024, Sonder announced it “recently identified accounting errors related to the valuation and impairment of operating lease right of use assets and related items for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The Company requires additional time to restate 2022 and 2023 financial statements,” further stating “expects that the restatements will increase the Company’s overall net loss and loss per share in the impacted periods.”

Following the delayed filing news, Sonder stock was lower in pre-market trading on March 18, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sonder shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

