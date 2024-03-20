Manchin, Cassidy, Braun Introduce Bipartisan Legislation To Protect The Future Of Social Security

March 19, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced the bipartisan Save Our Seniors Act, which would protect the long-term solvency of Social Security by requiring the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to include a projection of its financial health in its annual ten-year economic outlook report.

“I am committed to protecting our seniors by making good on the promises we’ve made to them, and our bipartisan Save Our Seniors Act is proof of that,” said Senator Manchin. “Transparency is vital when it comes to the future of Social Security, and our legislation prioritizes the long-term solvency of Social Security while also highlighting critical information on the fiscal stability of the program. I’m proud to introduce this commonsense bill with Senators Cassidy and Braun and I will continue working to get it across the finish line.”

“In eight years Social Security trust fund will be broke. The American people deserve to know this,” said Senator Cassidy. “The Save Our Seniors Act puts a spotlight on something that every Social Security recipient now, or in the future, has the right to know.”

“Every American needs to know the facts about our nation’s dire financial situation,” said Senator Braun. “The Social Security trust fund is on the way to going bust, and if we’re going to protect Social Security for seniors who rely on it we can’t bury our heads in the sand.”

The Save Our Seniors Act would ensure that a simple and easy-to-understand graph depicting the actual outlook for the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Fund is included in the CBO’s ten-year economic outlook.