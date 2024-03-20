Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,912 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Net REIT Announces 2023 Fourth-Quarter Results

- REIT also announces monthly distributions for Q2 2024 -

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “REIT”) (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2023 (“Q4 2023”). The REIT also announced distributions for the months of April, May and June 2024.

"We are pleased to present our results today. Despite the challenges faced in the real estate market throughout 2023, Canadian Net maintained its strong performance," stated Kevin Henley, President and CEO. "We successfully maintained our FFO per unit, 100% occupancy rate, and one of the lowest payout ratio in the REIT sector at 54%. With the acquisition market staying subdued, we initiated a capital recycling strategy, divesting three properties at values exceeding IFRS values. Looking ahead to 2024, we anticipate a gradual recovery in the acquisition market, while our focus remains on capital recycling and enhancing liquidity. Canadian Net has long been a consolidator of essential services, single tenant triple net retail properties, and we remain committed to positioning the REIT advantageously to seize upcoming opportunities."

RESULTS FOR Q4 2023

Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 (“FFO”) of 3.3 million or $0.162 for Q4 2023, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022 (“Q4 2022”).

Rental income was $7.2 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 2.8% from the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 (“Q4 2022”). Net Operating Income (“NOI”)1 in Q4 2023 was $4.9 million, consistent with Q4 2022, primarily reflecting the year-over-year increase in rental income which was partially offset by property dispositions.

The REIT generated net income attributable to unitholders of $4.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to a loss of $9.3 million in Q4 2022.

RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Canadian Net reported FFO1 of $13.1 million, or $0.635 per unit1 compared to $13.0 million, or $0.636 per unit for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.

Rental income was $26.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 7.4% from the same period in 2022. NOI1 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $19.4 million, an increase of 5.8% from the same period in 2022, primarily reflecting the year-over-year increase in rental income and partially offset by property dispositions.

The REIT generated net income attributable to unitholders of $18.2 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to a loss of $6.5 million for the same period in 2022.

The change in FFO1 is mainly derived from the addition of rental revenues of newly acquired properties and contractual rent step-ups, which was offset by higher interest charges on mortgage renewals, variable rate mortgages and credit facilities. The increases in rental income and NOI1 were due to the addition of new properties and increases in rent from existing properties, partially offset by the sale of the Timmins, Trois-Rivière and Dartmouth properties. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in fair value of investment properties, in addition to the impact of NOI1 from newly acquired properties, partially offset by interest on mortgages associated with said properties.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02875 per unit, representing $0.345 per unit on an annualized basis, on April 30th, May 31st and June 28th, 2024, to unitholders of record on April 15th, May 15th and June 14th, 2024, respectively.

The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q4 2023 and Q4 2022. This information should be read in conjunction with the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarters ended December 31st, 2023 and December 31st, 2022.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

  12 months           
Periods ended December 31 2023   2022   Δ   %  
Financial info                
Property rental income 26,550,527   24,729,024   1,821,503   7%  
Net income (loss) and                
comprehensive income (loss) 18,221,826   (6,493,632)   24,715,458   (381%)  
NOI (1) 19,431,563   18,372,314   1,059,249   6%  
FFO (1) 13,059,460   13,039,054   20,406   -  
AFFO (1) 11,723,180   12,152,784   (429,604)   (4%)  
EBITDA (1) 25,493,840   (226,479)   25,720,319   n/a  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 19,764,765   18,693,878   1,070,887   6%  
Investment properties 277,842,384   275,425,158   2,417,226   1%  
Adjusted investment properties (1) 331,142,874   326,897,963   4,244,911   1%  
Total assets 308,350,346   303,059,853   5,290,493   2%  
Mortgages 134,689,255   135,680,946   (991,691)   (1%)  
Long-term debt 30,000   45,000   (15,000)   (33%)  
Current portion of mortgages and long term-debt 13,804,643   16,516,785   (2,712,142)   (16%)  
Mortgages on investment properties held for sale 2,780,439   3,498,066   (717,627)   (21%)  
Credit facilities 15,965,362   15,725,362   240,000   2%  
Total convertible debentures 7,436,529   8,635,474   (1,198,945)   (14%)  
Total equity 129,487,381   118,687,767   10,799,614   9%  
Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,566,316   20,514,719   51,597   -  
Amounts on a per unit basis                
FFO(1) 0.635   0.636   (0.001)   -  
AFFO(1) 0.570   0.592   (0.022)   (4%)  
Distributions 0.345   0.340   0.005   1%  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net’s management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2023, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties                

As at December 31 2023   2022   Δ
Investment Properties          
Developed properties 277,842,384   275,425,158   1%  
Investment properties held for sale 5,035,094   5,868,069   (14%)  
Joint Venture Ownership(1)          
Developed properties 45,765,604   42,886,822   7%  
Properties under development 2,499,792   2,717,914   (8%)  
Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 331,142,874   326,897,963   1%  
(1) Represents Canadian Net’s proportionate share
(2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Results of Operations

  3 months          12 months       
Periods ended December 31 2023   2022    Δ     2023   2022    Δ  
Rental Income 7,249,338   7,052,983   196,355     26,550,527   24,729,024   1,821,503  
Operating expenses (2,360,559)   (2,174,702)   (185,857)     (7,118,964)   (6,356,710)   (762,254)  
Net Operating Income(1) 4,888,779   4,878,281   10,498     19,431,563   18,372,314   1,059,249  
Share of net income (loss) from                          
investments in joint ventures 1,187,923   (1,835,735)   3,023,658     3,077,438   (900,504)   3,977,942  
Increase/(decrease) in fair values                          
of investment properties 437,292   (10,388,173)   10,825,465     4,319,072   (16,741,220)   21,060,292  
Unit-based compensation (114,500)   (95,441)   (19,059)     (541,875)   (602,617)   60,742  
Administrative expenses (258,971)   (218,504)   (40,467)     (1,020,738)   (891,206)   (129,532)  
Financial expenses (1,790,431)   (1,653,357)   (137,074)     (7,037,539)   (5,733,338)   (1,304,201)  
Deferred income taxes (6,095)   2,939   (9,034)     (6,095)   2,939   (9,034)  
Net income (loss)                          
attributable to unitholders 4,343,997   (9,309,990)   13,653,987     18,221,826   (6,493,632)   24,715,458  
FFO(1) 3,335,581   3,329,459   -     13,059,460   13,039,054   -  
FFO per unit(1) 0.162   0.162   -     0.635   0.636   -  
Weighted avg. units o/s                          
Basic 20,528,502   20,592,733   (64,231)     20,566,316   20,514,719   51,597  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

  3 months     12 months  
Periods ended December 31 2023   2022    Δ   2023   2022    Δ
Net income (loss) attributable              
to unitholders 4,343,997   (9,309,990)   13,653,987     18,221,826   (6,493,632)   24,715,458  
Δ in value of investment properties (437,292)   10,388,173   (10,825,465)     (4,319,072)   16,741,220   (21,060,292)  
Δ in value of investment              
properties in joint ventures (684,851)   2,299,667   (2,984,518)     (1,185,278)   2,718,206   (3,903,484)  
Unit-based compensation 114,500   95,441   19,059     541,875   602,617   (60,742)  
Δ fair value adjustments on derivative              
financial instruments (21,168)   (148,393)   127,225     (224,725)   (539,069)   314,344  
Accretion of lease payments -   -   -     -   7,483   (7,483)  
Income taxes 20,395   4,561   15,834     24,834   2,229   22,605  
FFO(1) 3,335,581   3,329,459   -     13,059,460   13,039,054   -  
FFO per unit(1) 0.162   0.162   -     0.635   0.636   -  
Distributions 1,770,629   1,748,368   22,261     7,095,010   6,966,904   128,106  
Distributions per unit 0.086   0.085   1%     0.345   0.340   1%  
FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.076   0.077   -     0.290   0.296   (2%)  
Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 53%   53%   -     54%   53%   1%  
Weighted avg. units o/s              
Basic 20,528,502   20,592,733   (64,231)     20,566,316   20,514,719   51,597  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”


Adjusted Funds from Operations

  3 months          12 months       
Periods ended December 31 2023   2022    Δ     2023   2022    Δ  
FFO (1) 3,335,581   3,329,459   6,122     13,059,460   13,039,054   20,406  
Amortization of finance charges                          
included in interest expense -   -   -     -   -   -  
Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (53,466)   (113,612)   60,146     (347,316)   (475,892)   128,576  
Maintenance/cap-ex on                          
existing properties(3) (164,469)   (241,330)   76,861     (988,964)   (410,378)   (578,586)  
AFFO(1) 3,117,646   2,974,517   5%     11,723,180   12,152,784   (4%)  
AFFO per unit(1) 0.152   0.144   5%     0.570   0.592   (4%)  
Distributions per unit 0.086   0.085   1%     0.345   0.340   2%  
AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.066   0.059   10%     0.225   0.252   (11%)  
Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 57%   59%   (2%)     61%   57%   4%  
Weighted avg. units o/s                          
Basic 20,528,502   20,592,733   (64,231)     20,566,316   20,514,719   51,597  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”
(2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments
(3) The maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties for 2023 includes a charge of $805,000 that will generate additional income for the Trust

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

  3 months          12 months       
Periods ended December 31 2023   2022    Δ     2023   2022    Δ  
Net income attributable                          
to unitholders 4,343,997   (9,309,990)   13,653,987     18,221,826   (6,493,632)   24,715,458  
Net interest expense 1,807,805   1,798,956   8,849     7,247,180   6,262,620   984,560  
Accretion of lease payments -   -   -     -   (7,483)   7,483  
Income taxes 20,395   4,561   15,834     24,834   2,229   22,605  
Other financial charges -   2,794   (2,794)     -   9,787   (9,787)  
EBITDA(1) 6,172,197   (7,503,679)   13,675,876     25,493,840   (226,479)   25,720,319  
Δ in value of investment properties (437,292)   10,388,173   (10,825,465)     (4,319,072)   16,741,220   (21,060,292)  
Δ in value of investment                          
properties in joint ventures (684,851)   2,299,667   (2,984,518)     (1,185,278)   2,718,206   (3,903,484)  
Δ in value of convertible debentures (21,168)   (148,393)   127,225     (224,725)   (465,889)   241,164  
Δ in value of warrants -   -   -     -   (73,180)   73,180  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,028,886   5,035,768   -     19,764,765   18,693,878   6%  
Interest expense 1,897,508   1,888,160   9,348     7,640,203   6,582,923   1,057,280  
Principal repayments 1,176,301   1,124,398   51,903     4,602,073   4,374,378   227,695  
Debt service requirements 3,073,809   3,012,558   2%     12,242,276   10,957,301   12%  
Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.7x   2.7x   -     2.6x   2.8x   (0.2x)  
Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.6x   1.7x   (0.1x)     1.6x   1.7x   (0.1x)  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

EARNINGS WEBCAST
Canadian Net will host a webcast on March 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (EST) in order to discuss the results.

The link to join the webcast is the following: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mzccgufk

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provider) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The December 31st, 2023, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information please contact Kevin Henley at (450) 536-5328.

1 Non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian Net REIT Announces 2023 Fourth-Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more