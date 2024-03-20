Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,912 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers make massive methamphetamine seizure commingled in shipment of carrots

OTAY MESA, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility interdicted packages of methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of carrots.

On Sunday, at approximately 11:48 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 44-year-old man driving a commercial tractor trailer hauling a shipment manifested as carrots. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor, trailer, and shipment.

In the secondary inspection area, the shipment of carrots was unloaded onto a dock for a thorough inspection. CBP officers carefully examined each box and discovered suspicious packages concealed underneath the packaged carrots. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine.

 

CBP officers more closely inspected a shipment of carrots and discovered 574 packages of methamphetamine.

 

A total of 574 packages weighing approximately 2,900 pounds were extracted from the shipment. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is in the millions of dollars.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional work by our CBP officers,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “While facilitating lawful trade and travel, our officers steadfastly combat the trafficking of dangerous drugs at our borders.”

 

Approximately 2,900 pounds of the dangerous drug were extracted and seized by CBP.

 

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and tractor trailer were seized by CBP officers.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers make massive methamphetamine seizure commingled in shipment of carrots

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more