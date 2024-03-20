CBP officers make massive methamphetamine seizure commingled in shipment of carrots

OTAY MESA, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility interdicted packages of methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of carrots.

On Sunday, at approximately 11:48 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 44-year-old man driving a commercial tractor trailer hauling a shipment manifested as carrots. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor, trailer, and shipment.

In the secondary inspection area, the shipment of carrots was unloaded onto a dock for a thorough inspection. CBP officers carefully examined each box and discovered suspicious packages concealed underneath the packaged carrots. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine.

A total of 574 packages weighing approximately 2,900 pounds were extracted from the shipment. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is in the millions of dollars.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional work by our CBP officers,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “While facilitating lawful trade and travel, our officers steadfastly combat the trafficking of dangerous drugs at our borders.”

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and tractor trailer were seized by CBP officers.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.