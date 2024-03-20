Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted on murder, aggravated assault with deadly weapon warrants at Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Brownsville Port of Entry encountered a local man wanted on felony warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Amid increasing traffic during the Spring Break/pre-Holy Week period, our frontline CBP officers made a significant arrest of a man wanted for deadly violent crime,” said Acting Port Director Michael Reyes, Brownsville Port of Entry. “These apprehensions reinforce the border security mission and ensure that those fleeing outstanding charges are brought to face justice.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, March 18, CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge referred pedestrian Geovanni Alexis Teran, 31, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of outstanding felony arrest warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon issued by Brownsville Police Department. CBP officers turned Teran over to Brownsville police officers for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

