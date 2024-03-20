1st Time Female Filmmaker, 84, is International Winner with "Letters To Stephanie"
With God, there are No Coincidences.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After winning over 40 film awards covering screenwriting, directing, acting and original music at more than 20 film festivals, Jo-Ann "Jody" Bierer Wilhelm can finally rest. The former schoolteacher's dream of having her incredible true life story made into a film is complete with the release of Letters To Stephanie now being distributed through Vision Video's streaming service through RedeemTV: www.facebook.com/RedeemTV.
— Jo-Ann Wilhelm
Vision Video's Acquisitions & Television Sales Manager Christine Howard says they are excited to tell Jo-Ann's real tear-jerker of a story.
"Vision Video is honored to partner with Jo-Ann to distribute Letters to Stephanie, her powerful personal story of how her granddaughter, Stephanie, was placed for adoption. Her hopeful determination for them to one day be reunited is both heart-wrenching and compelling and ultimately gives testimony of the miraculous work of God."
Writer Jo-Ann Wilhelm said she is forever grateful and ecstatic at how everything came together to make such a heartfelt film.
“I am so very blessed to have had a first-rate cast and crew make my vision a reality. The film and the original music by Nicole C. Green always makes me emotional—it was just so well done. The only thing lacking was having a famous person in it. That’s how terrific it is!” said Wilhelm. “This just shows that, with God, there are no coincidences.”
Letters to Stephanie has already won four awards at the Christian Family Film Festival in NY, is a winner at the Christian Film Festival in VA and has been Nominated for Most Inspirational Feature Film and for Best Music Score by the International Christian Film Festival which is one of the largest film festivals in the world. Actress Nicole C. Green was Nominated for five awards for her original music. See her YouTube video for "Ten Years Have Gone By" (4:44 mins.) here at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=Y6AwLREob1ElkWVK&v=D_tBXkLQ31E&feature=youtu.be.
Letters to Stephanie officially launched in early March for streaming via RedeemTV on the Additional Donor Content section which is content that can only be viewed by donors who give a minimum of $25 within a calendar year to the RedeemTV ministry. Once signed up, they are able to view all new releases for a year. RedeemTV will also pitch the film to their T.V. network and VOD (Video On Demand) distribution lists starting in April. FMI, visit visionvideo.com or www.facebook.com/RedeemTV.
ABOUT Jo-Ann Wilhelm: visit www.LenoraLivingston.com (Jody’s pen name for “Where’s Stephanie?”) which has information on the film, its many awards, media hits, etc. Of special note is the fact Jody was instrumental in changing the law in SC with House Bill 3898 (Act. No 79) which became law on 5/31/17 to give biological grandparents of a grandchild placed for adoption the right to sign the state’s Social Services Adoption Reunion Registry: https://legiscan.com/SC/text/H3898/2017.
