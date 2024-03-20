Submit Release
West Virginians Have Less Than Two Weeks to Apply for Disaster Assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Renters and homeowners in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison and Kanawha counties who were affected by the Aug. 28-30, 2023, severe storms and flooding have two weeks to apply for assistance. MONDAY, APRIL 1 IS THE LAST DAY TO APPLY.

FEMA has many kinds of assistance to fit many kinds of needs. People with losses after the Aug. 28-30, 2023, severe storms and flooding should think about applying.

Here is how to register:

  • Visit your nearest Disaster Recovery Center.  Find that center by calling 800-621-3362 or going online to www.fema.gov/drc
  • Call 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or video relay services) or 800-462-7585 for TTY users
  • Go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov
    1. Disaster Loans Application Deadline

FEMA grants can meet basic needs but cannot compensate for all losses. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

APRIL 1 ALSO IS THE PHYSICAL DAMAGE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR LOW-INTEREST DISASTER LOANS from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). These flexible loans help homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofit organizations fund repair, rebuild, and help cover the cost of replacing destroyed or damaged real estate and personal property, beyond insurance settlements or FEMA grants.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also apply online via SBA’s secure website at http://www.sba.gov/disaster or in person at the nearest Disaster Recovery Center. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

