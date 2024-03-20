WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Will Be Closed Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Clay County will be closed Tuesday, March 19, 2024, due to forecast inclement weather.
The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
The center is located at:
|
223 Main Street Clay, WV 25043
Hours of operation:
Closed Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Reopening 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Centers in Harrison and Kanawha counties will be open on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. to assist survivors. Find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center by calling 800-621-3362 or going online to www.fema.gov/drc
If it is not possible to visit a Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
- For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.