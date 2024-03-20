WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Will Be Closed Tuesday, March 19, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Clay County will be closed Tuesday, March 19, 2024, due to forecast inclement weather.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The center is located at:

Clay County Disaster Recovery Center 223 Main Street Clay, WV 25043 Hours of operation: Closed Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Reopening 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Centers in Harrison and Kanawha counties will be open on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. to assist survivors. Find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center by calling 800-621-3362 or going online to www.fema.gov/drc

If it is not possible to visit a Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.