Celebrating National Judicial Outreach Week 2024

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi judges and justices helped promote a better understanding of the rule of law, our state court system, and the importance of a good education by engaging with elementary through college students, and the general public during National Judicial Outreach Week.

On Oʻahu, First Circuit District Court Judge Timothy E. Ho participated in Nimitz Elementary School’s career day and talked with students about how education prepares them for future careers, such as becoming an attorney or judge. And Circuit Court Judge Faʻauuga L. Toʻotoʻo spoke to students visiting from Hilo High School.

On Maui, Second Circuit Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill and District Court Judge Christopher M. Dunn welcomed the Holoholo Bookmobile on its opening day at the Lahaina District Courthouse. They also held an informal talk story session with members of the community.

On Hawaiʻi island, Third Circuit District Family Judge Darien Ching Nagata spoke to students at Keaʻau Middle School.

On Kauaʻi, Fifth Circuit District Family Judge Gregory H. Meyers visited with three Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School classes and met virtually with Business Law students from Kauaʻi Community College and Windward Community College.

Justice Lisa M. Ginoza spoke to almost 200 ninth graders at Kalaheo High School about the Hawaiʻi court system, how judges are selected, and the importance of juries. She also discussed the famous Massie cases, which resonated with the students who were reading “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Justice Ginoza, who chairs the Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education, also took the opportunity to advise the students to pre-register to vote once they turn 16. She also addressed students from Hilo High School who traveled to Oʻahu to learn more about our system of government.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald held a question-and-answer session with students from Mokapu Elementary School at the Judiciary History Center in Aliʻiōlani Hale. He delved into the historical significance of the courthouse and answered questions about the diverse range of cases that the Supreme Court handles, emphasizing the court’s commitment to exercise fairness and impartiality.

National Judicial Outreach Week is an annual initiative established by the American Bar Association in 2017 that takes place in the first full week of March and encourages active and retired judges across the country to engage with their communities by inviting the public into their courthouses and by going out to meet with the public, in-person or virtually. During the week, judges engage in discussions with the community about how courts apply the rule of law, provide a fair and impartial system of justice, maintain open and transparent government, and protect the fundamental legal rights of all citizens.

*Pictured inside the Holoholo Bookmobile, from left, State Law Librarian Jenny Silbiger, Second Circuit Chief Judge Peter Cahill, Chadde Holbron, Jessica Gleason, Michael Tinker, Grace Ganio-Marzan, Ionatana Tua, Judge Christopher Dunn, and Peggy Taves.