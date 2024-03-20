“Rescue missions”: the Supreme Court sometimes is an error-correction body

A while back, we wrote: “It is often said that the Supreme Court is not an error-correction court, meaning the court’s policy is to not use its discretionary review authority simply to fix a mistaken Court of Appeal decision. Instead, the court will normally opt to hear a case only ‘[w]hen necessary to secure uniformity of decision or to settle an important question of law.’ (Rule 8.500(b)(1).)” “Normally” is a key word there.