Assemblymember Laura Friedman’s A.B. 2875 would declare it the state’s policy to ensure long-term gain and no net loss of California’s wetlands. And Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is proposing to add 38 new positions to enforce the state’s existing wetlands protection laws and scrutinize development permits.
The Supreme Court slashed wetland protections. California is trying to fill the gap.
