Vox Crypto: Redefining Security and Privacy in Crypto Transactions

Vox Crypto - is now available on not only Android but also iOS. It revolutionizes the world of cryptocurrency transactions by providing users with security, while reducing transaction fees.” — Akuma Engineering Ltd.

COVENTRY, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kryotech Ltd (An Akuma Engineering Ltd. Company), the pioneers behind the world's first post-quantum end-to-end encrypted messenger, Vox Messenger, is proud to announce that their latest innovation - Vox Crypto - is now available on not only Android but also iOS . This new platform aims to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrency transactions by providing users with enhanced security and privacy, while also significantly reducing transaction fees.With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, there has been a growing concern about the security and privacy of these transactions. Vox Crypto addresses these concerns by utilizing advanced encryption technology to ensure that all transactions are secure and private. This means that users can now transfer their digital assets without worrying about potential hacks or breaches.But that's not all - Vox Crypto also offers a unique feature that sets it apart from other cryptocurrency platforms. Users can now make bulk crypto transfers for a gas-optimized fee, which is 60%-80% cheaper than paying individual gas fees. Imagine being able to send crypto to friends, families, partners and/or businesses in bulk without paying ever increasing gas fees. This not only saves users money, but also makes the process of transferring cryptocurrencies more efficient and convenient. Additionally, with gas-optimised bulk crypto distribution individuals and/or institutions can now participate in crypto-staking in a manner which does not negate rewards profits, thanks to excessive transaction fees."We are excited to introduce Vox Crypto to the world on Android, and, finally, iOS. Our team at Kryotech Ltd has worked tirelessly to develop a platform that not only prioritizes security and privacy, but also offers a cost-effective solution for crypto transactions," said JB Benjamin, CEO of Kryotech Ltd. "We believe that Vox Crypto will redefine the way people think about cryptocurrency transactions and we are confident that it will be well-received by the crypto community."Key Features:- User-to-User & Group Transfers: Streamline how to send crypto with our intuitive transfer options. Vox Crypto supports both individual and group transactions, making it versatile for all transfer needs.- Innovative Multi-Recipient Transfer Feature: Send to multiple recipients in a single transaction with our unique feature that ensures gas-optimised fees.Partnerships for Enhanced Functionality:- Transak Integration: Coming soon, enabling straightforward on-ramping and off-ramping to and from bank accounts and credit cards.- Wallet Guard: Future updates will include the ability to simulate transactions to safeguard against potential security threats, including drainers, honeypots, phishing, and reputation risks.- Wallet Connect: Anticipate encrypted on-chain KYC and AML features, ensuring compliance and security.A New Era of Privacy and Security:- Improved Security: Leveraging Kryotech Ltd's expertise in digital security to offer a crypto wallet that's as secure as it is user-friendly.- FCA Registration in Progress: We're dedicated to meeting the highest regulatory standards, confirming our commitment to security and privacy.Empowering Users through Education and Awareness:- Preserving Privacy: In the digital age, safeguarding privacy is paramount. Vox Crypto is designed with privacy-centric features to give peace of mind.- Security is a Shared Responsibility: We encourage users to stay informed and always do their own research. The crypto world is ever-evolving, and staying educated is key to protecting assets.- Community and Support: Join our community for the latest updates, tips, and discussions on maintaining security and privacy in the crypto world.Ethereum, Solana and a New Digital Platform AssetVox Crypto is now available for use on Ethereum, and is adding Solana compatibility in the coming weeks. Be sure to look out for our expanded token compatibility and in-app staking on both Ethereum and Solana. For a limited time only, users-to-user transactions fee are reduced to 1% and user-to-group transaction fees are reduced to 3%. Early adopters of Vox Crypto, are also automatically added to our early-access list for announcements about the soon to drop, $VOX 2bn Airdrop, and $VOX Pre-Distribution. To get the latest alpha as our digital platform asset sign-up at https://vox-alive.xyz and join the VoxWorx Group ( https://vox-alive.xyz/voxworx ). $VOX is the official Digital Platform Asset, or DPA, of the Vox Communications Ecosystem; a multifaceted platform designed to meet the diverse needs of today's digital landscape while providing digital equity for everyone. The VOX DPA is integrated within a network of services, including Vox Messenger, Vox Crypto, Vox Alive, Vox Beats, Vox Edu, and Vox VPN. The VOX DPA is based on the Solana Blockchain, which offers major advantages for speed and security.Kryotech Ltd continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation, and Vox Crypto is just the latest example of their commitment to providing secure and efficient solutions for the digital world. Stay tuned for more updates and developments from Kryotech Ltd and Vox Crypto. With Vox Crypto, embark on a journey of secure, private, and smart crypto management. 