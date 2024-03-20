Introducing: Marsai Martin's Exclusive Eyewear Collection for Festival Season 2024, Now Available Only at GlassesUSA.com
GlassesUSA.com today announces the launch of a curated eyewear collection in collaboration with BET award winner, and industry trailblazer, Marsai MartinATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlassesUSA.com, the leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, today announced the launch of a specially curated eyewear collection in collaboration with BET award winner, and industry trailblazer, Marsai Martin, just in time for the Spring Season.
Emmy award-winning actress Marsai Martin is bringing some exciting extra flair to festival season this year with her curated eyewear collection, as part of her third collection drop, exclusively available at GlassesUSA.com. As we gear up for festival season 2024, where music, fashion, and culture intertwine, Marsai Martin, celebrated for her talent, style, and most importantly iconic eyewear, is making sure every festival-goer shines bright.
Her eyewear collection includes both prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, offering the perfect accessory to elevate any festival look.
With festival season in full swing, Marsai Martin's eyewear collection embodies true style and sets the stage for a summer filled with endless possibilities and unforgettable moments, all viewed through the lens of chic eyewear from GlassesUSA.com. The collection starts at $98 and includes 37 SKUs. All prescription eyewear in the collection is available with 7 shades of fashionable transition lenses and sunglasses are available with a selection of mirrored and tinted lenses as well.
ABOUT GLASSESUSA.COM
GlassesUSA.com is the leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, using data and technology to enhance the lives of their customers. The company is committed to finding customers the perfect pair of prescription glasses tailored to anyone’s unique style, budget, fit, and vision correction needs. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and private label brands, designed in-house, GlassesUSA.com is built on the belief that eyewear can and should be made affordable for all. Be it single vision lenses, progressive lenses, sunglasses, kids' glasses, contact lenses, prescription sunglasses, blue light lenses, hydrophobic lenses, or Bluetooth glasses, your favorite brands are waiting for you at GlassesUSA.com.
As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with advanced matching tools that further the brand's mission. Customers can benefit from their proprietary Prescription Scanner app, Virtual Try-On, and AI driven matching quiz, to seamlessly find their perfect pair.
GlassesUSA.com relies on data and technology to optimize operations and unlock opportunities to more effectively serve its customers. Learn more about the best place to buy glasses online at GlassesUSA.com.
