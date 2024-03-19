NEWS RELEASE
March 19, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 55 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 19, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 55 bills today. He has signed 453 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HCR 6 Concurrent Resolution Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Tanner Dance Utah
- HCR 11 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the Importance of Cross-issue Growth Impacts
- HCR 12 Employer Disclosure for Veterans
- HCR 13 Concurrent Resolution Related to the Division of Wildlife Resources
- HCR 17 Concurrent Resolution Honoring the 25th Anniversary of the Utah Marriage Commission
- HB 10 Public Fund Amendments
- HB 13 Infrastructure Financing Districts
- HB 21 Criminal Accounts Receivable Amendments
- HB 24 Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act Amendments
- HB 25 Electronic Notarization Amendments
- HB 36 Open and Public Meetings Act Amendments
- HB 39 Massage Therapy Practice Act Amendments
- HB 60 Phased Retirement Extension
- HB 72 State Boards and Commissions Amendments
- HB 75 Paid Leave Modifications
- HB 77 Division of Human Resource Management Amendments
- HB 87 Department of Government Operations Revisions
- HB 88 Landowner Liability Amendments
- HB 91 Utah Office of Regulatory Relief Revisions
- HB 114 Rape Crisis and Services Center Amendments
- HB 228 Public Employee Leave Amendments
- HB 244 Office of Legislative Auditor General Requirements
- HB 246 Office of Families
- HB 251 Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Amendments
- HB 254 State Olympic Coordination Amendments
- HB 266 Government Records Ombudsman Amendments
- HB 343 Design Professional Services Procurement Amendments
- HB 372 Legislative Committee Staff Requirements
- HB 379 Federalism Commission Amendments
- HB 396 Workplace Discrimination Amendments
- HB 431 Teacher Retention
- HB 465 Housing Affordability Revisions
- HB 470 Federal Agency Regulatory Review Amendments
- HB 476 Municipal Land Use Regulation Modifications
- HB 484 Nonprofit Entity Amendments
- HB 491 Data Privacy Amendments
- HB 494 Funds Administration Modifications
- HB 562 Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District
- SB 26 Behavioral Health Licensing Amendments
- SB 34 Utah State Retirement Systems Revisions
- SB 35 Infertility Treatment Coverage Amendments
- SB 47 Local Government Business License Amendments
- SB 81 County Clerk Amendments
- SB 97 Operations of State Government
- SB 98 Online Data Security and Privacy Amendments
- SB 100 Local Referenda Amendments
- SB 116 Eviction Notice Requirements Amendments
- SB 136 Reauthorization of Administrative Rules
- SB 165 Title Recording Notice Requirements Amendments
- SB 168 Affordable Building Amendments
- SB 171 Municipal Rental Dwelling Licensing Amendments
- SB 174 Safe Leave Amendments
- SB 213 Criminal Justice Modifications
- SB 236 Highway Designation Amendments
- SB 272 Capital City Revitalization Zone
###