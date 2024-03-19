3/19/24 – CLIMATE CONFERENCE AND EVENTS HIGHLIGHT HAWAIʻI CLIMATE WEEK 2024

(HONOLULU) – Starting this weekend, federal and state agencies, local groups and individuals will come together for Hawai‘i Climate Week (March 23-31), hosting a series of events that underscores the importance of taking action and supporting efforts to build a climate ready Hawai’i.

Climate Action Day, Wednesday March 27, will mark the beginning of a two-day climate conference organized by the Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption Commission (CCMAC) to explore challenges and solutions of climate change impacts statewide.

The conference will highlight climate impacts nationally and locally and include next steps to ensure readiness for their effects. The conference will feature Governor Josh Green, M.D., speaking on statewide climate actions; will emphasize youth leadership efforts, and will bring together a diverse group of practitioners, agency representatives, academics and students to explore resilience and adaptability to climate change.

“Climate impacts are being felt deeply across the state. Climate Week highlights the need for urgent action on implementing climate change strategies that are equitable, culturally responsive, and resilient,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang, who also serves as Commission Co-Chair.

Climate Week will highlight the many actions that the Inflation Reduction Act and other federal funding sources have supported including the rollout of the Hawai‘i and Pacific Islands chapter of the fifth National Climate Assessment and the official launch of the state Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP).

“Listening to communities and developing local solutions is a priority for CCMAC as we create the CCAP,” said Mary Alice Evans, Interim Director of the State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, and Commission Co-Chair.

Other climate week activities include a meetup at Kauaʻi Community College with Mālama ʻĀina Hui, a People, Planet, Pau Hana Sustainability gathering, an agroforestry community workday at Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi, and a free screening of the Keeper of the Bay documentary, which will provide a snapshot of local impacts on coastal communities including, natural, cultural and economic impacts of climate change.

“The strenth of CCMAC is its mandate to work cross-boundary in multiple jurisdictions with a wide range of partners,” noted Leah Laramee, State Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator. “Climate Week and the conference are excellent ways to celebrate the partnerships we have and invite those who wish to collaborate to join us. We know drastic action is needed so we are going to call for all hands on deck to make sure we take these actions in an equitable way.”

