IDB Lab launches Gateway program to scale startups from Latin America and the Caribbean in the US

The Gateway program will act as a bridge between both hemispheres, making it easier for companies from the United States to find opportunities in the south

We welcome the program to our vibrant tech ecosystem. Our strong ties to LATAM make us the perfect location for startups and entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and build their professional home.” — County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDB Lab , the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB), and TechnoArt , the global platform for the growth of technology startups , launch Miami LAC Gateway, the first program of this alliance specifically designed for companies in Latin America and the Caribbean who want to venture into the US market. Companies based in the United States seeking expansion opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean will also be able to benefit from the support of IDB Lab and TechnoArt.By establishing a strategic base of operations in the city of Miami, startups will be able to grow their businesses by taking advantage of the contact networks of IDB Lab and TechnoArt. The program will facilitate the connections of entrepreneurs with local investors and startups , accelerators, service providers and experts in the companies' business areas, which will favor growth opportunities and help entrepreneurs obtain new clients, identify strategic partners and access capital that allows your business growth. IDB Lab and TechnoArt simultaneously launch the Gateway platform, which allows companies to access a global market where they can sell their products online.Companies that wish to participate in the program must demonstrate their capacity for scale, have a technological base and an innovative business model, and startups whose teams are inclusive in terms of gender and diversity will receive special consideration."This program supports startups from Latin America and the Caribbean in their foray into the US market, as well as US-based companies exploring new avenues of entry into our region. Gateway will create impact by bridging the Americas that will open investment opportunities and new ways to support the growth of innovative ecosystems," said Irene Arias Hofman, CEO of IDB Lab.For his part, Tristan Jehna, GP of TechnoArt, added that "we are looking forward to meeting the new companies and supporting them with our connections in the region. We believe that this program will open new growth opportunities for both companies based in Latin America and the Caribbean and Miami's regional ecosystem. We are delighted to facilitate this exciting initiative."Miami's economic and technological drive and its numerous points in common with Latin America and the Caribbean present an ideal scenario to connect the capital and experience of the United States with the emerging talent and innovation of Latin America and the Caribbean. The program also opens opportunities for the city of Miami, which will benefit from building bridges with the south, making it easier to attract more investors and capital and expand its technology companies. According to a report published by IDB Lab, Miami startups that have decided to commit to internationalization create more value than those focused solely on the domestic market."In Miami-Dade County, a growing technology and innovation hub in the US, we welcome the Miami LAC Gateway program," said County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Our vibrant technology ecosystem and strong ties to Latin America make us the perfect location for programs like this that provide startups and qualified entrepreneurs with a foundation to scale their businesses and build their professional home in our innovative technology center."Miami Mayor Francis Suárez also congratulated BID Lab and TechnoArt for the launch of the program in the city: "This is an excellent opportunity for companies in the growth phase to become part of Miami's technological ecosystem, which is expanding. We welcome new companies seeking to establish their home in Miami and we thank BID Lab and TechnoArt for having chosen Miami as the center for this extraordinary program," he noted.The Gateway program has the collaboration of renowned partners such as Mastercard, Heidrick & Struggles, Next.law by Shulman Rogers, Elis, Selina, Pérez Correa González, as well as regional investors such as Blumberg Capital, H2O, Ignia and Femsa.More information about the program and the bases to participate in Miami LAC Gateway .

