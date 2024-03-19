City To Mark One Boston Day With Acts of Kindness

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston today put out a call to action for community-based organizations, businesses, and City of Boston residents to come together for volunteer events and acts of kindness in recognition of our City’s spirit of care for one another in response to the tragic events of April 15, 2013. One Boston Day, observed on April 15, honors the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon. This year, One Boston Day falls on the same day as the Boston Marathon. Mayor Wu is encouraging acts of kindness on Monday, April 15, and for people to take part in volunteer opportunities throughout the weekend leading up to it.

“One Boston Day brings our whole community together to take care of each other and spread goodwill,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This year, I urge Bostonians to consider volunteering or carrying out a small act of kindness—whether joining a neighborhood cleanup, buying coffee for the person behind you, or sharing gratitude with our first responders along the Boston Marathon route.”

City of Boston departments and workers will again this year be hosting service projects for people to give back to their communities throughout the weekend leading up to One Boston Day. The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing is facilitating a neighborhood cleanup for youth and families on Saturday, April 13 in Franklin Park starting at 10:00 a.m. The link to sign up for the cleanup is here.

“One Boston Day reminds us of the spirit of our city that is shaped by people who stand up and take action when help is needed,” said Bill Richard, Founder of the Martin Richard Foundation. “Marathon weekend, the unofficial start of spring in Boston, adds to this very special day of hope in our collective care for one another.”

Community organizations hosting a One Boston Day volunteer event can submit their event details using the form on boston.gov/one-boston. The City will help publicize events hosted by community groups and residents on this site.

“After my family and I survived traumatic injuries in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, we learned that traumatic injury is the leading cause of death for people under 44 years old and blood loss is the leading factor,” said Audrey Epstein Reny, founder of The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “For the past ten years, our Stepping Strong Center mission has been to turn tragedy into hope for trauma survivors and make a significant impact on patients worldwide across the continuum of trauma care from prevention to treatment and rehabilitation. On this One Boston Day, we ask the public to join us in the Boston Strong spirit of kindness by donating much-needed blood that will help save lives and keep the legacy of the Boston Strong spirit that emerged in 2013 alive today.”

For details on the Stepping Strong Center’s One Boston Day blood drive in Kenmore Square at the “one mile to the finish line mark”, visit the Stepping Strong website. The Stepping Strong Center will also be offering Stop the Bleed training to teach how to stop life-threatening bleeding in an emergency, injury prevention resource materials to take home, and an opportunity to create cards for trauma patients.

"On April 15, 2013 and the days that followed, the City united to help those injured at the Boston Marathon. For me, during this time, while there were feelings of fear, loss and sadness, there was also an intense sense of community that is forever etched in my heart,” said Heather Abbott, CEO & Founder of The Heather Abbott Foundation, which will be hosting their tenth annual Marathon Monday watch party on April 15. “I am reminded of that each year on One Boston Day when the City and people of Boston recognize the generosity and resilience displayed in 2013 and continue to pay it forward. It is my pleasure that the Heather Abbott Foundation is now one of the many organizations that benefit from this kindness.”

As we mark eleven years since 2013, the City of Boston and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) will honor the day with a wreath laying in the Back Bay the morning of Monday, April 15. More details will become available in the coming weeks.

“This year’s One Boston Day is especially meaningful, as April 15 will be the same day as the 128th running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America,” said Jack Fleming, president and chief executive officer of the B.A.A. “The marathon’s spirit will be felt throughout Greater Boston and will extend to all corners of the globe as runners from more than 120 nations participate in the event. On One Boston Day, we will unite, honor, and celebrate together.”

More information about One Boston Day, including the 2024 Acts of Kindness Checklist is available on boston.gov/one-boston to provide inspiration and ideas on how individuals can get involved. Like in years past, people are welcome to share their reflections and acts of service plans for One Boston Day on social media with the hashtag #OneBostonDay.