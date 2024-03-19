Governor Abbott Announces Appointments To Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium Executive Committee

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the inaugural members of the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium Executive Committee (TSIC EC) at an announcement event at the University of Texas Dallas (UT Dallas). TSIC EC will govern the work of the Consortium and work with industry stakeholders to ensure Texas’ place as a national leader in advanced semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing.

“Texas is the birthplace of the integrated circuit, and we now lead the nation as the No. 1 state for semiconductor manufacturing,” said Governor Abbott. “In the last legislative session, I signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law to help further cement Texas' position as a national leader in the semiconductor industry. With these new appointments to the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium Executive Committee, we will leverage the expertise of industry leaders and our world-class higher education institutions to ensure we not only remain the best state in America for semiconductors but we become a global leader for semiconductor innovation. Thanks to the Texas CHIPS Act and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium and the Executive Committee, our great state will continue to dominate in the semiconductor industry for years to come."

The Governor was joined at the announcement by Speaker Dade Phelan, Representative Greg Bonnen, Representative Angie Chen Button, Representative Mihaela Plesa, University of Texas System Chancellor James Milliken, Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, President Emeritus of UT Dallas and Executive Committee Chair Dr. David Daniel Jr., UT Dallas President Richard Benson, and other semiconductor leaders.

“Texas has emerged as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing, and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium’s executive committee will guide further statewide growth of this vital industry in the years to come,” said Speaker Phelan. “Semiconductors are increasingly ubiquitous in our everyday lives, and it is important we work to ensure Texas remains at the forefront of advanced semiconductor research and design. Our state has always been America’s trailblazer, and the work done by this committee will help keep Texas a leader in innovation.”

Governor Abbott, in conjunction with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, appointed seven to TSIC EC. The Governor has appointed Dr. David Daniel Jr., Sameer Pendharkar, and Lawrence “Larry” Smith to the Executive Committee for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Additionally, the Executive Committee selected Dr. Daniel to serve as chair. The Lieutenant Governor has appointed Jeff Smith and Guy Schweppe and the Speaker appointed Eric Almgren and David Lee to the Executive Committee for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the appointing officer.

“The Texas economy is the envy of America and the world, and our blossoming semiconductor industry is further proof that Texas is the best place to do business,” said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. “Our continued leadership in the semiconductor industry will bring major investment and high-quality jobs into our state and is instrumental for a brighter Texas future. I have full confidence that my appointees will provide valuable expertise to the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium to capitalize on our industry leadership and drive further growth in Texas for decades to come.”

Last year, Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity at Texas higher education institutions, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.

David E. Daniel, Ph.D. of Dallas is President Emeritus of UT Dallas, a part time engineering consultant and serves on several nonprofit boards. He is past president, executive committee member, and board member of the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science, and Technology, member and past governing board member of the National Academy of Engineering, and a distinguished member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Additionally, he is a former member and committee chair for the American Society for Testing and Materials and former board of trustees member for the University Research Association. He serves as a member of the advisory board for MassChallenge Texas, chair of the advisory board for the Gulf Research Program for the National Academy of Sciences, committee chair for the Hill Impact Prize Selection Committee, member of the board of directors for the National Security Innovation Council, and advisory board member for the Zyvex Corporation. Dr.Daniel received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Ph.D. in Engineering from UT Austin.

Sameer Pendharkar of Allen is senior fellow and vice president of technology development at Texas Instruments. Additionally, he is a member of the executive board of directors for the Semiconductor Research Corporation and currently serves as the board’s chair. Pendharkar received a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UT Austin.

Lawrence “Larry” Smith of Austin is chair of the board for Tokyo Electron U.S. He is a former chair and member of the SEMI North American Advisory Board. He also serves as chair of the board for Mobile Loaves and Fishes and previously served as chair of the board for Austin Habitat for Humanity. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in General Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Guy A. Schweppe of Austin is the senior vice president of Technology and Software Procurement at Dell Technologies. He previously served as a senior manager at Accenture. He is a member of the Texas A&M Supply Chain Consortium and the Texas A&M University MBA Employment Impact Board. Schweppe received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

Jeffrey M. Smith of Cedar Park is the vice president of Infra Technology at Samsung Austin Semiconductor. He currently serves as an executive committee member of the Texas Association of Manufacturers. Mr. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Eric Almgren is a managing director at Castle Peak Advisors, an Austin-based strategic advisory company for high technology companies. Almgren began his career designing microprocessor chips at Hewlett Packard and later joined LSI Logic, now Broadcom, where he oversaw marketing and sales of highly integrated circuits and played a pivotal role in establishing CoreWare. Almgren went on to co-found Silicon Image, Inc., a pioneering company in the development, sale, and licensing of high-speed serial circuits. At Silicon Image, Inc., Eric led the HDMI licensing business, leading Silicon Image, Inc., to become a top-five semiconductor licensing business. As CEO and chair of Keyssa, Inc., Almgren led disruptive innovations in high-speed wireless chips for customers that included Samsung, Amazon, Meta, Google, Intuitive Surgical, Foxconn, and LG. Almgren earned an MBA from UT Austin and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of California – Santa Barbara.

David (Jong Ho) Lee is the director of corporate strategy at Dongjin USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dongjin Semichem Co., Ltd. (Dongjin). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Dongjin is a global chemical company specializing in the production of semiconductor, display, and energy materials, as well as foaming agents, generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Since joining Dongjin in 2019, Lee has primarily overseen large-scale overseas investment projects, including two ongoing projects in Texas for semiconductor material production. Dongjin Semichem Texas, Inc., is expected to invest over $100 million for the construction of a photoresist thinner production facility in Killeen. Similarly, DSM Semichem LLC, a joint venture among Dongjin USA, Inc., Samsung C&T America, Inc., and Martin ELSA Investment LLC, will initially invest at least $100 million for the construction of an electronic level sulfuric acid plant in Plainview. Lee holds an A.B. in Chemistry from Harvard University.

Joe Elabd, Ph.D. is the vice chancellor for research at the Texas A&M University System. He also serves as interim vice chancellor for engineering, Interim Dean of Texas A&M University’s College of Engineering, and Interim Director of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Elabd is also a chemical engineering professor and Axalta Coating Systems Chair II at Texas A&M University. Elabd earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

S.V. Sreenivasan, Ph.D. is the Cockrell Family Regents Endowed Chair #7 in Engineering at UT Austin. He has published over 130 technical articles and holds over 100 U.S. patents in scalable nanotechnologies. He is also the director of the Nanosystems Engineering Research Center, founder and chief technology officer of the Texas Institute for Electronics, Inc., and a co-founder of Molecular Imprints Inc. Additionally, he is an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. Sreenivasan earned a Bachelor of Technology from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.

Additionally, the following individuals will serve on the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium as designees of institutions of higher education:

Diana Huffaker, Ph.D., of UT Arlington

Roger Bonnecaze, Ph.D., of UT Austin

Manuel Quevedo, Ph.D., of UT Dallas

Miguel Velez-Reyes, Ph.D., of UT El Paso

Can “John” Saygin, Ph.D., of UT RGV

Howard Grimes, Ph.D., of UT San Antonio

David Staak, Ph.D., of Texas A&M University

Magesh Rajan, Ph.D., of Prairie View A&M University

Ramanan Krishnamoorti, Ph.D., of University of Houston

Nigel Shepherd, Ph.D., of University of North Texas

Stephen Bayne, Ph.D., of Texas Tech

Jonathan Hoekstra, of Texas State Technical College

Shreek Mandayam, Ph.D., of Texas State University

Jerry Lin, Ph.D., of Lamar University

Wendy Elmore, Ed.D., of Lamar State College–Orange

Ben Stafford, DrPH, of Lamar State College - Port Arthur

Learn more about the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium here.