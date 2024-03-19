Governor Abbott Reappoints Medary As Presiding Judge Of Fifth Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Missy Medary as the presiding judge of the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Missy Medary of Corpus Christi is judge of the 347th District Court and has served as the presiding judge of the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region since 2015. She is a former member of the Corpus Christi Bar Association Board of Directors, a lifetime member of the Texas Bar Foundation, and an appointed member by the Supreme Court to the Judicial Council. Additionally, she is the current chair of the grants and reporting committee for the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. Medary received a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law.